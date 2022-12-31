Babar Azam explains the call for shock statement





Skipper Babar Azam explained the thinking behind Pakistan’s shock statement late on day five of Friday’s Karachi test against New Zealand.

Pakistan declared only about 15 overs left to play late on day five, giving New Zealand a target of 138. The shock statement opened the Test match with the visitors starting to use all weapons to chase the target. However, the game had to be stopped early due to bad light in the eighth over. While Pakistan could only take one wicket before the Test ended in a draw, Babar stated that they wanted to take a “gamble”. Saud Shakeel, who was in the middle after making half a century, was a little surprised by the skipper’s shocking call. “We said we would go after a result,” said Babar after the game. “We took a chance, you never know. It’s cricket. Anything can happen. “Saud and [Mohammad] Wasim Junior’s partnership was essential for us because it brought us into the game. That brought the idea into my head that we could declare. “You will all have enjoyed it too, and it has surprised everyone. We wanted to take a chance, because anything can happen.” Pakistan couldn’t get the early cluster of wickets they were looking for when making the call. New Zealand, however, took the bait to make some quick runs and threatened to chase down the target before bad light interrupted play. “Sometimes you have to make bold decisions and take risks,” Babar said. “As a team and captain I try to do that. You plan a result, even if you can’t guarantee it.” Pakistan ended the year with zero wins in home tests, avoiding a fifth successive defeat at home to Karachi, but the skipper acknowledged that New Zealand dominated the test. “It’s not like we have to play different cricket,” said Babar. “We have to take things session by session and day by day. “We have to be positive and play with aggression. We are working on it. Everyone has a different game and mentality. We have to praise New Zealand for the way they played and dominated.”

