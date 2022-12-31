Live score updates from Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE The Iowa Hawkeyes finished their season strong after getting their second shutout win of the season, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0.

Like the previous games this season, Iowa’s defense dominated by scoring two touchdowns of their own. Both were interceptions returned for touchdowns; the first was from safety Xavier Nwankpa and the second was from cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean’s interception as well as his seven tackles, one tackle for loss and pass breakup earned him the honor of being named the game’s MVP.

In addition, they allowed only 185 total yards, limited Kentucky to 2.1 yards per carry, and held Kentucky to two third-down conversions on 11 attempts.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes had a solid showing led by Joey Labas. In his first career start, Labas completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Tight ends led the way in receiving yards, while Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey combined for eight catches and 92 yards.

End of game

The Iowa Hawkeyes finish their season on a high note with their 21-0 victory over the Wildcats.

2:22/Q4 Kentucky makes a quarterback change

After three and a half quarters under center, Kentucky elected to bench Destin Wade in favor of sophomore quarterback Duece Hogan.

On his first drive, he completed 6 of his 7 passes for 19 yards.

5:53/Q4 Kentucky’s defense makes fourth downstop

After traveling the length of the field to Kentucky’s 28-yard line, Kentucky’s defense gets a measure of revenge after he heavily presses Labas to force an incomplete pass on fourth.

9:39/Q4 Sebastian Castro’s big day continues

Sebastian Castro has been a star for the Hawkeyes today after routinely making big plays.

His last was a sack on third-place Destin Wade for a 10-yard loss. That adds to his strong five tackles and two pass breakup game.

12:01/Q4 Riley Moss comes in well in fourth place

Kentucky needed a 4th and 9th conversion and couldn’t get it after a huge pass breakup from Riley Moss.

Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes couldn’t do much with field position and ended up kicking the ball away, despite two runs from Sam LaPorta on the drive.

Kentucky gets the ball back on their own 15-yard line.

End of the third quarter

The Wildcats offense has a chance to get on the board for the first time at the start of the fourth quarter.

On this drive alone, they will be up against 3rd and 10th at Iowa’s 37 yard line.

4:19/Q3 Kentucky can’t build on a promising drive

On what could be considered their best drive of the day, the Wildcats offense still sputtered after three straight plays gaining zero yards or less to end the drive.

After their kick, the Hawkeyes get the ball on their own 16-yard line.

9:04/Q3 The Kentucky defense remains firm

The Hawkeyes took a heavy hit offensively after Labas was sacked at third, leading to their sixth punt of the night.

11:43/Q3 Kentucky and Iowa trade punts to begin the second half

After gaining nine yards on the first play of the second half, the Hawkeyes couldn’t do much else and finally scored.

Kentucky suffered the same fate, also punting, but that was a better fate than losing the fumble snap that happened in third.

End of the first half

Destin Wade throws his second pick six of the game, this time it falls into the hands of cornerback Cooper Dejean.

On the next drive, Wade is fired by Iowa’s sophomore Yahya Black. As Wade was being downed, he fumbled, but luckily for Kentucky’s pocket, the ball rolled out of bounds.

Heading into halftime, Iowa leads the game 21-0 and gets the kickoff for the second half.

1:58/Q2 Kentucky gets their two-minute violation

After another punt from Iowa, Kentucky will receive the ball with almost two minutes remaining and all three of their timeouts.

3:44/Q2 Jack Campbell wreaks havoc

After Kentucky picked up their first first down of the quarter, their excitement was short lived after star linebacker Jack Campbell knocked down Destin Wade for his first sack of the night.

The Wildcats eventually punted and after a punt catch by them, Iowa will begin their next drive at their own 42-yard line.

7:30/Q2 Tory Taylor re-enters the field

Iowa’s final three-and-out brings out Tory Taylor for his third kick of the night.

9:08/Q2 The Kentucky offense cannot respond

Needing a score to get out of their 14-0 hole, the Wildcats came up short and had to punt for the fifth time tonight.

Iowa will start at their own 19-yard line.

11:57/Q2 Say hello Xavier Nwankpa!

Early in his fledgling career, true freshman safety Xavier Nwankpa gets a pick six on the first play of Kentucky’s final drive.

Drew Stevens’ 52-yard return and ensuing point-after-kick gave Iowa their second touchdown in 11 seconds.

12:08/Q2 Iowa finds the endzone for the first time tonight

Iowa took full advantage of the great position on the field from Kentucky’s punt and needed just two plays to score their first point of the night.

Both were passes from Labas who first hits Sam LaPorta for a 27-yard gain, then follows it up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey.

The Hawkeyes are on top 7-0.

End of the first quarter

The score remains 0-0 as both defenses showed a slight bend, but were not broken.

Safety Sebastian Castro is playing a nice game so far he already has two tackles and two passbreaks.

If we bring back Joey Labas and hit a 3rd and a 7th on Kentucky’s 45 yard line the rest of the offense.

0:44/Q1 Kentucky goes three-and-out

On the bright side, the Wildcats avoided giving up a safety, but they still had to punt the ball after just three plays.

2:59/Q1 Iowa kicks for the first time tonight

Despite starting with great field position, the Hawkeyes went three-and-out, leading to a punt from Tory Taylor.

However, Taylor’s big leg sends the ball inside Kentucky’s five-yard line before Dejean knocks the ball down at the two-yard line.

The Hawkeyes’ defense now has a chance to get their first safety of the game.

5:14/Q1 The Iowa defense continues to be stingy

After giving up one first, the Hawkeyes’ defense got going again to force another Kentucky punt.

Castro came big when he broke a deep pass from Wade, his second of the night.

The Iowa special teams also had a big game after returner Cooper Dejean had a 34-yard return and took the ball all the way to their own 40-yard line.

8:48/Q1 Joey Labas shows promise in first stage

Early returns for Labas are good after a strong first showing. He completed 3-4 passes for 37 yards, taking the ball to three different passcatchers. He also rushed for ten feet.

His big passes and a six-yard run from Nico Ragaini took the Hawkeyes all the way to the Wildcats 33-yard line.

Facing 4th and 2nd, the Kentucky defense stepped up and broke a pass to force a turnover on downs.

12:38/Q1 The Iowa defense forces a punt

Kentucky kicks off their first offensive drive of the day despite some early steps from Wade. On his first drive of the season, he completed his first two passes for two big playbacks from the Iowa defense.

The first was a key tackle for loss to John Wagoner and on the next play Sebastian Castro broke out a pass.

The Hawkeyes’ defense will take the field first

Iowa won the coin toss and postponed it to the second half. Kentucky’s offense led by freshman quarterback Destin Wade gets the ball first today. After the touchback, they start on their own 25-yard line.

