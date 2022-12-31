Tennis: Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard takes the long way back via ASB Classic qualification

Eugenie Bouchard celebrates as she wins the ASB Classic qualifier. Photo / Photosport

Eugenie Bouchard is happy to have come a long way back in professional tennis and admits there is no other option.

The popular Canadian has dropped down the rankings after a long hiatus due to shoulder surgery and

did not play between March 2021 and August last year.

Since then, the 28-year-old has relied on wild cards to play tournaments, including some WTA 125 events in relative tennis outposts.

It’s quite an adjustment for the former Wimbledon finalist, whose social media fame has threatened to overtake her sporting achievements in recent years.

But she still has tennis ambitions and is willing to do whatever it takes.

Well, I have no other choice, said Bouchard with a laugh when asked about the long climb back. There is no shortcut back. So I do what I have to do, one step at a time.

Now ranked 326, Bouchard relied on a wild card to get into the ASB Classic qualifier.

She justified that decision with a solid 6-4 6-3 victory over world No. 129 Ann Li on Saturday, in front of a modest but enthusiastic crowd.

The Canadian came to rest the fastest after a stiff start from both players and grabbed the crucial break in the first set.

The second set was clearer, with Bouchard moving into a 4-1 lead and then easing home.

It was pretty solid, it’s always a weird feeling going into your first game of the year, Bouchard said. We haven’t played in a few months, so I was happy not to make too many loose mistakes and to keep my focus throughout the game.

Especially with her second leg, Bouchard tried to take the initiative, which eventually paid off.

I sometimes felt that I could have been a bit more aggressive. Sometimes I let her dictate a little too much. You know, that’s my game. So I gotta go swing.

Bouchard has fond memories of Auckland, having reached the last eight in 2019 and 2020.

I like playing here, said Bouchard. I’ve always enjoyed the fans, they really like tennis. Even today for qualifying we had people coming out and you don’t see that in other tournaments. And I like the track – I’ve always played well, made it to a couple of quarter-finals. So I have good positive memories.

In an earlier game on Saturday, Kiwi teen Vivian Yang fell 6-1 6-4 to veteran Sara Errani in 73 minutes.

There was a huge gap in experience as the Italian is a former French Open finalist and it showed early on.

But 17-year-old Yang, who is more than 600 places below Errani (109), showed good determination in the second set and broke the Italians’ serve, but was eventually undone by unforced errors.

She played very well and gave me a hard time, Yang reflected. But I’m really proud of how I fought there, the reactions I showed her. I have a long journey ahead of me so it’s all part of the learning process.

There are many physical activities for me and [the] mental approach on major points. It’s more about sticking to the high quality level of players and staying there.

Yang will be in Auckland for the rest of the week to observe and watch and learn before heading to Melbourne for the Junior Australian Open.

Sunday is the final qualifying round.