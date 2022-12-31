FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 leaves lasting legacy

Qatar’s leadership in the sport reached its peak in 2022 after the resounding success of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and making it the greatest tournament ever.

Qatar has left a local, Arabian and Arabic heritage that will be proudly passed on to future generations, impressing the world with the highest level of infrastructure, including state-of-the-art stadiums.

The host nation’s efforts over 12 years to host the mega sporting event have drawn praise from around the world.

Qatar hosted more than 1.4 million visitors during the World Cup, which ran from November 20 to December 18, while the total number of fans attending the championship matches was 3,404,252. This made FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 rank third in number of fans in World Cup history.

The final game at Lusail Stadium saw a record attendance at the full capacity of 88,966 fans, making it the third highest attended game. The average attendance for a match was 53,000 fans, with an overall capacity of over 96%.

The fan attendance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar broke many records as it was surpassed by 3,113,889 fans in 60 matches since the quarter-finals, while the total number of registered fans during the 2018 World Cup Russia reached 3,031,768 fans in 64 matches . It surpassed the crowd attendance at the 1998 World Cup in France, which reached 2,785,100 fans, and surpassed the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, when the number of fans reached 2,705,197 in 64 games.

The recreational activities held parallel to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup also saw a large turnout. The daily attendance of the various events reached almost 530,000 people, both at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park and in the areas around the stadiums, on the Doha Corniche and in the fan zones across the country. The FIFA Fan Festival, in particular, attracted more than 1.8 million fans, who enjoyed live broadcasts of matches and entertainment.

In addition to the organizational success, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar achieved unparalleled technical success, as many observers described the tournament as one of the most exciting editions of resounding surprises.

In 2022, Qatari football achieved many continental successes, especially managerial successes, as Qatar won the honor of hosting the next edition of the Adult AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in early 2024.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced the participation of ‘Al Adaam’ in the next edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament for the second time in a row, after the team participated in the last edition of the tournament, held in the USA in July and August 2021 and achieved remarkable results by reaching the semifinals, losing 1-0 to the USA team, who were crowned champions after defeating Mexico in the final.

The AFC Competitions Committee has also chosen Qatar to host the sixth edition of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup to be held in early 2024. This tournament is of great importance as it will qualify the top three teams for the football competition at the Summer Olympic Games hosted by the French capital Paris in 2024.

In 2022, the Qatar Olympic team became the runners-up of the West Asian under-23 championship, held in Saudi Arabia, after losing in the final to the host (1-3), while the Qatar Olympic team had left the Asian squad Under-23 Championship, held in Uzbekistan, from the first round, after drawing with the teams of Iran and Turkmenistan, and losing to Uzbekistan in the Group A competitions.

Qatar’s youth national team qualified for the U-20 Asian Cup final, to be held in Uzbekistan in 2023, after topping Group C of qualifiers held last September in Bahrain and Nepal, Bhutan, defeated Bangladesh and Bahrain to qualify for the final for the 16th time in its history.

The Qatar U-17 national team also reached the continental final to be held in 2023, after topping Group C in the qualifiers in Oman, collecting ten points from three wins over Oman, Iraq and Lebanon, and a draw against Bahrain. .

As for the participation of Qatari clubs on the continent, both Al Rayyan and Al Duhail reached the eighth round of the 2022 AFC competitions. While Al Sadd and Al Gharafa exited the group stage, Al Rayyan qualified for the first time in its history for the second round, taking second place in his group, while Al Duhail qualified as the champion of his group with five wins and one loss.

Al Duhail and Al Rayyan booked their place at the start of the knockout stage of the tournament, hosted by Qatar, with round of 16 matches to be held on February 19-20, 2023, with the quarter-finals on February 23. and the semi-finals on February 26, the last home game on April 29, 2023 at the home of the West region qualifying team and the second leg on May 6, 2023 at the home of Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds team that qualified for the East region finals .

At the local level, Al Sadd retained the title of the 2021-2022 Qatari League (QNB Stars League) champion for the second time in a row and the sixteenth in its history, while Al Duhail won the title of Amir Cup for the fourth time. time in its history.

Doha was the center of attention of football fans when it hosted the Lusail Super Cup in September between Egyptian league champion Zamalek and Saudi league champion Al Hilal at the official opening of Lusail Stadium, the largest stadium of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The national teams have made every effort to improve the country’s reputation regionally and internationally in individual and team sports by 2022 by winning titles and achieving the best results. The Qatar handball team won the 2022 Asian Men’s Championship for the fifth time in a row, the Qatar beach volleyball team won the 2022 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship, the 2022 FIBV Beach Volleyball King of the Court and the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour 2022.

The Qatari shooting team consisting of Masoud Saleh al-Athba, Abdulaziz al-Attiyah and Rashid Saleh al-Athba won gold in the men’s skeet team at the 10th Asian Shotgun Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Qatari Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim won the gold medal in the high jump competition at the 2022 World Championships in Athletics for the third time in a row, and Qatari Olympic champion and quadrant, Fares Ibrahim, won three medals (two gold and one silver) in the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022.

The star of the Qatar shooting team, Rashid al-Athba, managed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing third at the 2022 World Shooting Championships (Croatia). Champion Abdullah Al-Tamimi won the gold medal for the men’s singles category in the 2022 West Asian Squash Championship (Iran).

At the Gulf level, Qatari teams achieved the best results in the third GCC Games of 2022 (Kuwait), with a total of 52 medals (16 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze). Qatar’s champions continued to medal at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey), winning 12 medals (four gold, three silver and five bronze).

Doha witnessed a remarkable activity by hosting many tournaments in the international WTT World Youth Table Tennis Championships last March, and the Feeder Table Tennis Championship for men and women, within the series of international table tennis championships that Qatar hosted throughout the month of March, as well as the WTT CONTENDER Table Tennis Championship and the WTT STAR CONTENDER Table Tennis Championship.

The Qatar Gymnastics Federation also achieved a number of achievements in 2022, as the Qatari team won seven medals in October. Qatar achieved great organizational success by hosting the 14th Taishan Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha last March.

The successes continued in organizing the ninth edition of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship for men and women from June 15 to 18, with the participation of more than 137 male and female players from 21 countries.

Qatar Gymnastics Federation won the hosting of the 85th International Gymnastics Federation Congress in 2024.

Before the end of the year, Qatar won the host of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship organized by the International Automobile Federation. Qatar will host the first endurance race for the year 2024 and the championship races for a period of six years.

Held at the Lusail International Circuit, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is the opening event of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

As usual and every year, Qatar successfully hosted international tournaments of the Qatar Tennis Federation such as: ExxonMobil Tennis Championship for men, Total Open Tennis Championship for women, and local tournaments such as: the first Qatar Championship of the International Tennis Federation for men, the 2nd International Men’s Tennis Federation Qatar Championship, and 3rd International Men’s Tennis Federation Qatar Championship, 1st Qatar International Youth Tennis Championship, 2nd Qatar International Youth Tennis Championship, Qatar Classic International Squash Championship and Squash Championship Challenge 2 .

Also, many other events took place in Qatar in 2022 in rugby, cricket, karate, judo and other tournaments in different games, to confirm the country as the sports capital of the world and the destination of choice for all international and continental sports activities, due to its high capabilities, accumulated experience and global ability to successfully organize and host events.

Related story



