CCTV reveals the moment Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crashed as Good Samaritans explained how they escaped fireball

CCTV footage has revealed the moment Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crashed at high speed, as police and eyewitnesses share new details about the fiery car crash.

The 25-year-old had plastic surgery and received initial treatment for a leg injury when his car rolled twice and caught fire after colliding with a traffic divider.

Pant, who is stable, told police he lost control of the wheel when he fell asleep during the drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

MRI scans of Broek’s brain and spine returned normal results, but his ankle and knee will be further assessed when the pain and swelling subside.

Photos of the crash showed extensive impact and fire damage to the cricketer’s car, while parts of the separation fence were also destroyed.

Fresh vision and stories from the ground have now helped figure out how the vehicle caught fire and Pants escaped through the windshield.

CCTV footage showed the car veering toward the barrier, seemingly without attempting to brake before the moment of impact.

Another video showed flames engulfing the car after it came to a stop.

Rishabh Pants’ car went up in flames after the crash. Credit: Twitter

Police are present at the towing of the car in which Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crashed while driving. (AP PHOTO) Credit: AP

I couldn’t see the back, but I could hear the loud sound of the car, said eyewitness Parvinder Kumar, as quoted by Times Now.

The vehicle was already on fire at that location. By the time I arrived there were already 2-3 vehicles that had stopped to assist.

No one could have helped him on his own, so we broke the car windows and pulled him out. When we pulled it out, we immediately left it in a safer place.

Eyewitness Susheel Kumar, who said he does not follow cricket and did not know that the victim of the crash was an Indian star, revealed that Pants was the first request from the Good Samaritans to call his mother.

The Delhi Capitals captain’s cricket career is on pause. Credit: AP

I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I called the police and the conductor called an ambulance, Kumar told local media.

We kept asking him is he ok. Offer him some water. After regrouping, he told us that he is Rishabh Pant. I don’t follow cricket so I didn’t know who he was but my conductor then told me Susheel…he’s an Indian cricketer.

He gave us his mother’s number. We called her, but her phone was off. The ambulance arrived after 15 minutes and we got him in.

He had also scattered his money on the road, which we picked up and handed to him.

I asked him if he was alone in the car. He said no one is there. His face was covered in blood, his clothes were torn, and his back was scratched. He panicked and walked with a limp.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly been in contact with Pants’ mother.

Cricket world gathers around Indian star

Ricky Ponting, who coaches Pant and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, joined Anil Kumble to send the multi-format star his best wishes.

I am thinking of Rishabh Pant. I hope you are on the mend and back on your feet soon, Ponting wrote.

Kumble said: I wish you a speedy recovery Rishabh Pant. Get well soon.

The injuries appear to have put Pants’ career on hold just weeks before Australia’s four-match test tour of India.

Pant scored a team-high 93 against Bangladesh this week in a win that completed a 2-0 Test series victory.

