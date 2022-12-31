William Lewellen – Dominion Post





William Stephen Steve Lewellen, 89, of Morgantown, died of Alzheimer’s disease at his home on Joe’s Run Road, November 24, 2022. Steve actually accepted his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and continued to live a full life as long as he could. Even as his spirit waned, he retained his grace, honesty, cheerfulness and sense of wonder. Steve was born in Reedy, on August 7, 1933, to H. Guy Lewellen and Orphus (Starcher) Lewellen. He had a lifelong love of learning, beginning at Reedy Grade School where he earned the Golden Horseshoe in eighth grade. He was valedictorian of his 1951 graduating class at Spencer High School and studied engineering at WV Tech for two years. In 1953 he enlisted in the Navy, where he spent a year in the Naval Cadet’s flight training program in Pensacola, Florida and a year on the flight deck of the US aircraft carrier Intrepid. In 1955, he enrolled at WVU on the GI Bill, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering in 1957. While at WVU, he met Marjorie K. Waggy and they married in 1958. After receiving a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Cornell University in 1959, he joined Space Technology Lab (STL) in California, where he later switched to Aerospace Corporation. While working there, he earned a Ph.D. in engineering from UCLA in 1964. In 1966, he joined the faculty at MIT, first as a visiting, then as an assistant, and finally as an associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics. In 1972, he accepted a position at Aeronautical Research Associates of Princeton (ARAP) in Princeton, NJ, eventually becoming Senior Vice President. In 1989, he became a research professor of physics and atmospheric sciences at Drexel University. He returned to WVU in 1993 as a research professor in mechanical and aerospace engineering, working with his son, David, until his retirement in 2009. Steve was internationally known for his theoretical and computational research in multiple areas of fluid dynamics, including vortex dynamics, atmospheric boundary layers, plume dispersal, and tornadoes. In addition to authoring and co-authoring numerous research publications, he mentored graduate students at MIT, Drexel, and WVU. He was inducted into the WVU MAE Academy of Distinguished Alumni and served on the WVU MAE Advisory Committee, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), American Meteorological Society (AMS), and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) ). He was active in environmental affairs and much of his research was inspired by his love of the environment. Steve is survived by his wife and best friend, Marge; two sons, Kevin (Perri) and David (Cindy); three grandchildren, Paul, Jacob and William; two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Julia; and two sisters, Marybelle Hobbs and Ada Daniels. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Boggess, and several beloved dogs. Steve was an active church member throughout his life, including Reedy Baptist Church, which was next door to his childhood home, Christ Congregation, in Princeton, NJ, and Morgantown Church of the Brethren for the past 29 years. Through these and other organizations, he campaigned for social and environmental justice. He was a great lover of hiking and the outdoors, in mountain ranges around the world, but especially in the mountains of West Virginia. He loved racquet sports, especially table tennis and badminton. His thoughtfulness, curiosity, open-mindedness and caring will be sorely missed. A memorial service for Steve will be held at Morgantown Church of the Brethren, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with attendance from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Home website at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the West Virginia Nature Conservancy.

