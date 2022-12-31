French football and English cricket: no fear of losing





Three remarkable spectacles from the world of men’s sports in the second half of 2022 provide long-term learning for the organizers and stakeholders of India’s most popular men’s sport, cricket. Count with them. During the FIFA World Cup final, an unbridled Argentine side led by the talisman Lionel Messi ran ragged until the 80th minute of title holder France. But two moments of genius from Kylian Mbappe set off a series of events in the remaining minutes of the match that transformed a hitherto poor final into one that is arguably the best ever played in the men’s game. Sure, Argentina won. But given what we saw, only a team like France could have had the firepower to equalize after trailing by two goals in a World Cup final. Such acts of genius in team sports do not occur without excellent talent management and planning. In November, the England men’s cricket team dressed down the Indian team in the semi-finals of the World T20 in Australia. India had presented their chances after a Virat Kohli-inspired win in the first match against Pakistan. They later lost to the Proteas on a jumpy wicket and yet felt they were ready for the semi-final against England, who themselves had come through the skin of their teeth in the rounds. By the semi-final, England had become a pack of lions ready to kill. In the annals of Indian white ball cricket, Adelaide’s 10 wicket semi-final demolition has few comparisons. England went on to win the trophy in the final against Pakistan. But England did not stop there. They went to Pakistan for a full cricket tour almost immediately after winning the T20 World Cup. In the first test, on a feather bed at Rawalpindi, after both teams scored heavily, England did something that had been seen from the great West Indies and Australian teams of the past. They challenged Pakistan to chase a target when most of the teams hadn’t even thought about it. By doing so, they won the match and laid the foundation for their first ever full series win in Pakistan. France’s success in football and England’s in cricket (now in almost all formats) has been dramatic in recent years. But somewhere in their country’s respective sport’s leadership hierarchy there has been a clear objective, such as winning a World Cup, leveraging the talent to achieve it, and an emphasis on selfless, fearless play. Long-term planning and deepening of the local French football league has resulted in a football team with the greatest depth in the sport. It was the intention, coaching and leadership of their coach and former World Cup winner Didier Deschamps that got them there. It is clear that Mbappe’s brilliance in the final comes from such a place. How do we explain the sudden rise of England? It was one of the worst-performing teams in the men’s one-day international world cup in 2015 when the managers took a call. More youthfulness in the team, more carefree fearlessness during play and risk-taking. A far cry from previous play-it-safe England teams. From 2016 to 2019, when they won the ODI World Cup, their progress was visible to all. They excelled in one form but struggled away from home in Tests. Again, a new coach like Brendon McCullum helped remove the fear of failure from his players’ minds to such an extent that they began to see opportunities for wins where other teams failed to see them. The Indian men’s team, on the other hand, has played poorly because it feared failure.

