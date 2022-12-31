Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer





ATLANTA — It’s the eve of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Dawgs have released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs prepare to face No. 4 Ohio State, at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia Football’s official Twitter account posted a 73-second feature titled “Sixty Minutes,” narrated by former Dawgs’ defensive lineman and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below. “Every champion started out as a contender who refused to give up,” says Goldberg. “When the bell rings, that clock starts. For sixty minutes, it’s going to be a Dawg fight. Oh, you hear that, they close the gate. It’s just you and me, giving everything until they tap. It’s a 60-minute ride for a 60 minute fight. There are no second chances in this game. Everything we’ve worked for has led to this moment. A battle for the country’s biggest fans. “So let’s start that clock. Lock those gates. And do what we came here for.’ ???????????? ???????????????? | Game fourteen ??: @Goudberg #GoDawgs | #CFB Playoff pic.twitter.com/txlr6V6Tvw — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 30, 2022 The Bulldogs are now 79-15 under seventh-year head coach Kirby Smart, with a 48-9 record in conference play. Georgia is coming off a 50-30 neutral win over LSU and Ohio State is coming off a 45-23 home loss to Michigan. The two teams will take the field on December 31 in the second ever all-time game between Georgia and Ohio State, the first being the Citrus Bowl in 1993. The game, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, will be televised on ESPN. “It’s not about the Big Ten and the SEC,” Kirby Smart said. “It’s about football, right? It comes down to the line of scrimmage. It comes down to turnovers, explosive plays. It’s not really about the 2 conferences in those games. You might have to talk about that, but it’s really about who plays better. Because I also coached in Alabama when Ohio State absolutely destroyed us one CFP semifinal game and you know what? They played better. They were more explosive and had no turnovers, like we did in Alabama. It’s coming so it really depends on how you play, not who you play.” Not a Dawgs247 VIP subscriber? Sign up now to access everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan Hill and Kipp Adams on all things Georgia and access the number 1 site on the Dawgs. Would you like to receive the latest news about Georgia delivered directly to your email? Do not forget to sign up for our Dawgs247 newsletter. It’s free and a great way to get daily updates on Georgia football, basketball and more straight to your inbox. You can now also sign up to receive SMS notifications for the latest news from 247Sports by signing up here. Like us on Facebook. follow yous on Twitter.

