A shine on the domestic, international front as Mugisha embarks on presidential duties
In 2022, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) is one of those notable independent sports organizations that performed above the bare minimum.
Domestic competitions were held between the various high schools, both for indoor and outdoor disciplines, with ball games I and II held in the cities of Gulu and Lira respectively.
The national final of the football competition was hosted by Mvara Secondary School in the city of Arua, West Nile region.
Aside from the leagues, governance issues were managed to the brim with a new leadership of Justus Mugisha taking over from Patrick Okanya in a peaceful democratic environment.
In December, USSSA expanded capacity-building programs to educators, coaches, administrators, and select students with programs currently underway nationwide.
Central Region Converged Secondary School, Eastern and North East were held at Amus College Bukedea.
Mbarara High School hosted the West and Kitara regions, while the North and West Nile regions encamped at Dr Obote College in Lira town.
The capacity building concerned athletics, volleyball, basketball, korfball, handball, football in administration, coaching, referees and media.
USSSA worked closely with officials from the various federations and associations of Football (Federation of Uganda Football Associations FUFA), Athletics (Uganda Athletics Federation), Handball (Uganda Handball Association), Netball (Uganda Netball Federation) and Basketball (Federation of Uganda Basketball Association FUBA).
These capacity building workshops will be extended in January 2023 as they aim to equip beneficiaries with the crucial knowledge that will help the games run smoothly.
Across the border from Uganda, USSSA had the best representation in the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games held in Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha.
Uganda won the overall title in a well-fought competition with hosts Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.
Uganda successfully defended the overall title with a total of 18 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.
Kenya followed with 5 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze. Rwanda has two 2 gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze, while hosts Tanzania took 1 silver and 5 bronze.
In the same vein, Uganda has been outstanding in the U-16 football league.
Rays of Grace, Paorihner Primary School, Bombo UMEA and Nakirebe schools represented Uganda in the U-16 football championship.
Uganda won both the boys and girls categories, with Rays of Grace and Bombo UMEA winning respectively.
On the continent, the Kibuli Secondary School and Mbogo High School Badminton teams won the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the town of Rose Hill, Mauritius.
Internationally, Uganda shined at the 2022 ISF World Schools Cross country championship held at the Snow Sports Complex in Slovakia.
Uganda won the overall titles for both sexes and also won the fair game. Morocco took second (silver) and Spain took bronze by finishing third.
The athletes representing Uganda were Vicky Chekwemboi, Edith Chebet, Financia Chepkwemoi, Priscilla Akello, Dolphin Chelimo, Maureen Chebet, Abel Chebet, Godwin Yeko, Solomon Cherotwo, Fred Kiptoo, Dominic Naido Krop and Loice Chekwemoi.
Uganda was also outstanding at the 2022 ISF Games in the city of Normandy, France, with representations in athletics, badminton, table tennis, swimming and basketball (3X3 version).
In France, Uganda collected a total of 7 medals, all from athletics.
A total of 20 sports disciplines were played at the 2022 ISF Games with 63 participating countries.
There were two gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals in the Stade Helitas, the city of Caen.
The first of these seven medals came from Victor Cherotich in the 3000 metres.
Cherotich, who won two medals, also added the bronze medal in the 1500 meters to his personal collection.
Loice Chepkwemoi took gold in the 2000m steeple chase race and Maureen Chebet earned gold in the 800m race.
Uganda returned to the podium with another bronze from Dolphine Chelimo in the boys’ 2000 meters steeplechase pursuit under rainy and windy weather conditions.
The final medal was bronze for the boys’ long medley relay.
The four-person relay team consisted of Fred Ambayo, Rajab Limuuto Tiimu, Dominic Naido Krop and Raymond Omara.
Ambayo opened the way with 200m, Rajab ran 400m, Krop followed with 600m and Omara finished the race with 800m.
Brazil won this fast medley long relay with gold and Chinese Taipei.
2023 knock:
There is a lot in store for 2023, with several local, regional, continental and international competitions coming up.
The USSSA Ball Games are earmarked to be held in Western Uganda.
