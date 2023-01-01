Bold predictions for the 2023 tennis season: No Grand Slams for Carlos Alcaraz? Another Big Four retirement?

Who could have predicted that Carlos Alcaraz would become number 1 in 2023 and win his first Grand Slam title? And what about Iga Swiatek who has gone on a 37-match winning streak to become the dominant force in the WTA Tour?

Making predictions is a difficult game.

But we’ve already made our much-too-early 2023 Grand Slam predictions, so here are our bold predictions for the season ahead.

Alcaraz does not win a Grand Slam title

Carlos Alcaraz was the likely player of the 2022 season on the ATP Tour, winning five titles, including two Masters events and the US Open, to become the youngest No. 1 in ATP history. With his powerful groundstrokes and physical play, he’s a certified crowd thriller and almost certainly a player to watch for years to come.

In 2022, he came from outside the top 30 to conquer it all, beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others. But his position as the dominant force in tennis doesn’t seem set in stone yet.

Djokovic will be stronger in 2023, Nadal will be back, Zverev also if he is fit after his injury, Daniil Medvedev should compete, and others like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune or Jannik Sinner could rise.

There is little doubt that Alcaraz will win more Grand Slam titles in his career, but in 2023?

The Australian Open could be a tough one as it looks set to be his first competitive event after an injury. At the French Open, Alcaraz is likely to be a challenge, but will he get past Nadal, Djokovic or Zverev? Wimbledon is a tall order with so little grass experience, and the US Open who knows the US Open. But don’t be shocked if Alcaraz doesn’t win another major in 2023.

Another of the Big Four is retiring

Roger Federers gone, who’s next?

Djokovic probably won’t give up in 2023, but Nadal and Andy Murray seem closer to the end. Nadal revealed in September that he was close to retirement after winning a record-extending 14th French Open title. I thought it might be my last tournament, this is the reality.

He has since said he will keep fighting and sounds determined to win more titles, but if he has more injury problems he might consider retiring.

Murray could be in for a crucial season. He had some encouraging results in 2022 but didn’t finish great and said he was down on his performance. If he can’t move up another level in 2023, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he calls it a day.

Murray recently said he may be a “major injury” away from retirement.

A Canadian reaches a Grand Slam final

Canadian tennis is looking good at the moment.

The men led by top-20 duo Denis Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime won the ATP Cup in 2022 along with their first-ever Davis Cup title. Auger-Aliassime also enjoyed an impressive end to the season as he went on a 16 match winning streak that saw him take down three titles.

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime both hinted at their Slam potential last year when they made the semifinals, while Auger-Aliassime lost in five sets in the second week of both the Australian Open and French Open this year.

There wasn’t much silverware to show for the women, but former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who recently hired a new coach, and former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez both have the potential to return to the top. come. Andreescu in particular could be someone to keep an eye on in 2023 if she plays a more complete program than in recent years.

Andreescu became the first Canadian tennis player to win a major singles title when she won the 2019 US Open. Another Canadian could come close or win a Grand Slam next season.

Draper becomes the highest-ranking Briton

Jack Draper’s first season on the ATP Tour was an encouraging one.

There were some big wins, most notably over Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime and a semi-final appearance at the Next Gen Finals in Milan.

Draper has shown he has the resources to compete with the best. His left serve is a great weapon and his groundstrokes can penetrate from all over the court. Now ranked No. 42 in the world rankings, the question mark on moving forward is probably still about his fitness and whether he’s quite ready to battle it out week after week on the ATP Tour. If so, he should move up the rankings in 2023.

Of course, his move to UK No. 1 could depend on current UK No. 1 Cameron Norrie falling a bit. Norrie has set out his ambitions to be number 1 in the world so he has no intention of slowing down but maybe with the quality around him he could drop a few places which could open the door for Draper to catch up with him.

Anisimova wins a Grand Slam singles title

A Grand Slam final feels like it could be close for Amanda Anisimova, who made the semifinals of the French Open in 2019 and quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year.

The 21-year-old had a solid season in 2022, winning the Melbourne Summer Set in January and scoring some decent wins en route to several quarter-finals. She is a strong, aggressive all-court player and could be someone to watch at the Australian Open.

Earlier this year, she defeated Belinda Bencic and Naomi Osaka in Melbourne before losing to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the last 16. She finished the season with a 4-3 record against top-10 opponents and a 9-8 record against top-10 opponents. 20 opponents. .

Anisimova will be part of a strong American contingent at the Australian Open that includes top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, as well as world No. 11 Madison Keys and this year’s Australian Open number two Danielle Collins.

Everything can be set for strong seasons, but Anisimova looks set for a big year if she can stay sane and add a few improvements to her game.

