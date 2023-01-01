FGCU storms back from 18 points short to take ASUN opening win vs. reach Jacksonville

Next game: in Central Arkansas 2-1-2023 | 8:30 IN THE EVENING Jan. 02 (Mon) / 8:30 PM Bee Central Arkansas History

FGCU-Jacksonville boxscore | updated FGCU stats

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s basketball team (11-3, 1-0) stormed back from an 18-point deficit in the second half on Saturday afternoon to defeat Jacksonville (7-5, 0-1) 72-65 in the Eagles’ ASUN Conference opener at Alic Arena . Junior forward Zak Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) recorded his fourth double-double of the season and third in December with 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Saturday’s win extended the Green & Blue’s winning streak at Alico Arena to 11 games as the Eagles clinched their fourth win in a row and ninth in their last 10 games. The comeback win was also the biggest in the FGCU men’s basketball coach’s coaching career Pat Rooms . For the Eagles, it was their third win in a row after trailing at the half.

“Jacksonville was a strong, physical team that gets you out of a lot of what you want to do,” said Chambers. “We had some rust after a long hiatus, and to come back and play against a team like that is probably not the best recipe. We really found our legs in the second half and got some stops. The ball started to go in and we stuck together. It was impressive to do it one possession at a time and not take hero shots, not try to get it all back at once.”

Anderson scored all but two of his points in FGCU’s frantic second half as it defeated Jacksonville 44-25. He also grabbed four offensive rebounds, dished out four assists, and blocked a game-high three shots, including a stunning denial on a JU attempt with 2:31 left.

“Zach struggled a bit in the first half, but he finally got some space on the offensive side,” said Chambers. “He got himself going first defensively, got some blocks and made deflections and really developed our defense. I really give him more credit on the defensive side, but he played phenomenally on the stretch.”

Higher guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) contributed 14 points and four assists, senior forward Dakota Rivers (Windermere, Florida/Windermere HS) 10 points added, and certified guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla./Southwest Florida Christian Academy) added nine points and five assists, giving him 300 for his career. Redshirt Sophomore Center Andre Weir (Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna College Prep/Richmond) contributed nine points from the bench.

Powell and graduate guard Jordan Davis led Jacksonville by 16 points each. Powell and senior forward Osayi Osifo grabbed six rebounds each.

FGCU started hot, as Thompson nailed a 3-pointer at 12:08 for an 18-12 lead with 12:08 left in the first half. Jacksonville’s offense promptly kicked into another gear as the Dolphins went on an 8-0 run to go up by two at 20-18. Four treys, three straight from Davis, gave Jacksonville a 32-21 lead as the Dolphins went 9-11 in the span of six minutes.

The Eagles would end their four-minute scoring drought as Rivers slammed in an alley. Rivers and Thompson trimmed the lead to single digits, but the Dolphins finished the first half with four consecutive points in the final minute to take a 40–28 lead. Jacksonville shot 50 percent from the field despite missing seven of their last 10 attempts.

Kevion Nolan’s three-pointer at 4:36 in the second half gave Jacksonville a seemingly insurmountable 18-point lead, at 49–31, but FGCU immediately began to seep away. Anderson hit a trey and a layup on consecutive trips to make it 49-36, a junior guard triple Pursue Johnston (Boca Raton, Florida/Westminster Academy/Stetson) made it 51-41, and Johnston’s step-back 3-pointer made it 53-44 with 13:20 left.

The Green & Blue was not ready yet. Six different Eagles scored in a 21–4 run as Weir led off with a jumper, Thompson and Johnston hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Catto had a layup and trey. Anderson followed a Rivers free throw and took off with a jumper, dunk and a three-point corner to erase the deficit to give FGCU a 57-55 lead with 8:11 left.

Though it remained a one-possession game until the last minute, FGCU’s stifling defense denied Jacksonville 4:38 in the final. Neither team had a field goal in the final 3:51, but the Eagles scored the final eight points of the game at the free-throw line in the final 60 seconds. The Eagles shot 51.9 percent in the second half and held the Dolphins to just 36 percent in the final 20 minutes.

FGCU returns to road action Monday night, taking on Central Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. in Conway, Ark. Jacksonville hosts Jacksonville State on Monday.

COACH ROOMS

Pat Rooms was officially inducted as the fifth FGCU men’s basketball head coach in March 2022, bringing with him a wealth of college basketball experience highlighted by head coaching stints at Penn State and Boston University. Chambers led the Penn State program for nine years (2011-2020) and served as head coach at Boston University for two years (2009-11). He has 201 career wins in that span, including four seasons with 20+ wins. Part of his career as a head coach was highlighted by leading the Nittany Lions to a No. 9 national ranking in 2019–20, tying the program’s best-ever ranking in 1996. Before becoming head coach, he spent five seasons as head coach. part of the Villanova staff that helped the Wildcats to a Final Four (2009), two Elite Eight, and three Sweet Sixteen appearances during his tenure.

