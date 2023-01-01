Sports
ODU men’s basketball team holds off Louisiana, 70-66, to claim first Sun Belt win
By Harry Minimal
NORFOLK, Va. Accused by head coach Jeff Jones being soft should have stung the Old Dominion men’s basketball team.
And it did.
Two nights after Jones questioned his players’ toughness following a lackluster loss to Arkansas State, the Monarchs hit the ground at Chartway Arena with much more enthusiasm on Saturday afternoon, holding off Louisiana 70-66.
It was ODU’s first Sun Belt Conference win in 32 seasons. The Monarchs rejoined the league in July after their 1991 exit, coming up against the preseason consensus favorite to win the league title. ODU was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Sun Belt.
ODU (9-5 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) has won five of the last six. Louisiana (10-4, 0-2) has lost three in a row.
Playing to a vocal crowd of 5,094 at a rare New Year’s Eve matinee game, the Monarchs led by 14 at the half and 22 at the start of the second half, only to see the Ragin’ Cajuns narrow the lead to two points by 2 :04 go.
Tyrek Scott-Grayson led ODU with 17 points, including five critical points that allowed the Monarchs to hold off the late Louisiana rally.
After Terence Lewis II made a layup to cut the ODU lead to 60-58, the Monarchs looked to both milk the clock and land a quality shot. But under pressure from the Louisiana defense, there were no quality shots up for grabs.
Instead, with the shot clock about to sound and a defender in the face, Scott-Grayson put in a clumsy, one-footed three-point shot that nevertheless swept through the net.
After Louisiana’s Joe Charles missed a three-pointer, Mechi long (eight points, nine rebounds, two steals) ripped off the rebound and went to a streaking Scott-Grayson, who then hit an ESPN SportsCenter-worthy shot.
The pass was long, so Scott-Grayson dove for the ball, and just before it hit the ground, he spun it up and into the net. He made a similar, albeit less difficult, shot two nights earlier.
“I left that shot to God,” Scott-Grayson said with a smile.
He slid across the field as the shot went in. “I didn’t see it go in, but I saw from the audience that it went in,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jones was bickering with an official and did not see him enter.
“Mekhi was hip checked and I commented to the official that the Washington Capitals would have been very, very proud of that hip check,” he said.
“Everyone tells me Tyreek did a decent circus catch and layup. I’ll have to see it on video.”
The second basket gave ODU a 65–58 lead with 52 seconds remaining, which proved to be just enough for the Monarchs to hold on.
Louisiana almost made its way back into the game thanks to bad free throws that the Monarchs made five out of 10 in the last 49 seconds.
Louisiana’s Kentrell Garnett made a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to cut the lead to three, 69-66.
But Long then turned it back into a two possession game by making a free throw and the Ragin’ Cajuns missed two three-pointers in the final seconds.
ODU got 34 points off the bench, compared to 13 for Louisiana, including 11 points from D’Angelo Stines, who made three of four three-pointers. He also had two 3-pointers against Arkansas State, allowing ODU to nearly complete a rally against the Red Wolves.
Stines said Jones got his players’ attention when he called them soft.
“I think we definitely responded,” he said. “We didn’t like that at all.
“I think we are actually far from soft. But that he said that was a motivation.”
Chaun Jenkins had 12 points off the bench and balanced a play midway through the second half in which the Monarchs held off another wave from Louisiana.
After Louisiana narrowed the lead to four, 50-46, Jenkins made a driving layup, then picked up a pass and made a breakaway layup. Stines added two more free throws to make it 56-46.
The Monarchs had one of their best performances in the first half of the season, making seven of 11 three-pointers to take a 38–24 lead. Jenkins had eight points in the first half. The Monarchs ended the first half with an 8-0 run and also started the second half with an 8-0 run.
Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds, but struggled at times due to the physical defense of Faizon fields and others. Fields made five of six shots, scored a season-high 11 points and had six rebounds.
Jones said he was pleased with how his players responded to his criticism.
“Great effort from our boys tonight,” he said. “We played hard. We played physically. At times I even described ourselves as relentlessly chasing the ball. It was clear that we needed every little bit to win.
“I suspect from the way we played tonight that they didn’t really appreciate my description of them being soft. I’m proud of how they reacted.”
