Cricket Annual Review 2022: Bad white ball form and World Cup exit

Sport

Jelani Beckles







Trinbago Knight Riders bowler Ravi Rampaul, left, celebrates a wicket in the 2022 Hero CPL. PHOTO FILE/LINCOLN HOLDER –

WEST Indies had a rough 2022, made worse by a poor performance at the T20 World Cup in Australia. And to add insult to injury, the team ended the year with a 2-0 Test walloping in Australia.

The regional squad is once again in a period of transition with the departure of veteran players, men’s coach Phil Simmons and captain Nicholas Pooran.

However, there were some highlights with the Trinbago Knight Riders women’s team making history in the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League and an impressive debut Down Under for Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 26, son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

WORLD CUP T20 CATASTROPHE

West Indies, winners of the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, embarrassingly failed to qualify for the main draw (Super 12s) of the T20 World Cup, having crashed out of the qualifier in October.

The West Indies were knocked out after being demolished by nine wickets against Ireland in the Australia qualifiers.

The West Indies scored a modest 146/5 in 20 overs by batting first and in response Ireland raced to 150/1 in 17.3 overs at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The West Indies needed to finish in the top two of Group B to progress to the Super12s. Instead, they finished fourth in the group with one win and two losses.

Before the defeat to Ireland, the West Indies lost their opening game against Scotland by 42 points and passed Zimbabwe by 31 points.

Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the main draw. Scotland also missed out after finishing third.

West Indies didn’t have many of their T20 stars helping the regional team to the pinnacle of the T20 format.

In the past year, a number of senior players have retired or have not been eligible for selection. Former West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Bravo are all retired.

Chris Gayle is not retired, but is 43 years old. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine still ply their trade around the world but don’t seem to be on the same wavelength as Cricket West Indies.

Guyana’s Shimron Hetmyer also did himself no favors after missing two flights to Australia. His commitment to regional cricket remains in question.

WHO WANTS TO BECOME CAPTAIN?

Former West Indies T20 and ODI captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. Pollard was 34 at the time of his April announcement.

On Instagram, Pollard said: “After careful consideration, I have decided today to retire from international cricket. As is the case for many young people, it has been a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team since I was a ten year old boy and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

Pollard had been the West Indies captain since September 2019. West Indies made progress in the ODI format under Pollard. In 17 games, Pollard’s team won 11 games and lost six.

His record as captain of the T20 was unspectacular as he won seven games and lost eight in 17 matches. Two matches ended in a nil result.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, which was held a year late due to the covid19 pandemic, the West Indies under Pollard failed to progress beyond the group stage.

In group one, the West Indies finished fifth in the group of six teams with one win and four losses.

Pooran was named the new West Indies T20 and ODI captain in May but had resigned by November. Pooran filled in for Pollard before May 2022. Overall, he captained the team in 23 T20 matches, finishing with a record of eight wins, 14 losses and one no result. As ODI captain, he won four games and lost thirteen.

The low point for Pooran would have been failing to get his team past the 2022 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Pooran told CWI, I remain ambitious and still regard being captain of West Indies cricket as an honor bestowed on you. There is no doubt that I will remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supporting role.

TKR FALLS FLAT IN CPL

Four-time champion Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) was seen as one of the favorites when the rosters were announced for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Kieron Pollard was again at the helm with power hitters Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Colin Munro in the lineup. The team’s spin bowling division also had quality with the likes of West Indies left arm spinner Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine.

TKR never made it to the party and finished last in the six-team tournament. It was the TT franchise’s worst finish in the CPL’s ten-year history and the first time TKR failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In ten matches, TKR won three matches, lost six and one match ended in a nil result.

Batting was expected to be one of TKR’s strengths, but the batsmen never delivered.

Russell, who showed a glimpse of his power in the inaugural SKYEXCH 6ixty tournament for the CPL, finished the tournament with just 119 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.

Pollard was also not influential and scored 132 points in nine innings with an average of 14.66. He finished the tournament with a pass rate of just 98.50, well below his T20 career pass rate of 150.

Pooran, despite scoring 52 in one match, scored only 108 runs in nine innings. If you subtract his 52 min shot, he only scored 56 points in eight innings with an average of seven.

RED FORCE FALL AT THE LAST OBSTACLE

Defending champions TT Red Force lost the CG United Super50 Cup final to Jamaica Scorpions by three wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, in November.

Red Force batted first and posted 217 all-outs in 47 overs. Red Force’s at bat was impressive in the final stages of the tournament, but failed to deliver in the final.

Scorpions sealed the title, reaching 218/7 in 47 overs.

Earlier this year, the West Indies Four-Day Championship was played for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

Red Force looked poised to end their league drought after winning their first two matches when the league kicked off in February.

The TT franchise was unable to maintain that form when the tournament resumed in May losing two games and drawing one to finish the tournament in fourth place out of six teams. Barbados Pride won the title.

The last time Red Force won the four-day title was in the 2005/2006 season.

WI WOMEN REACH WORLD CUP SEMIS

West Indies women caused an uproar at New Zealand’s ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup, upsetting higher-ranked teams. It was a challenging schedule for the West Indies as the regional team faced hosts New Zealand and England in their first two matches.

Both matches went on the line as the West Indies secured two nerve-wracking wins. Hayley Matthews hit 119 to lead the West Indies to a competitive 259/9 in 50 overs against New Zealand. It was the Dottin Show then.

Medium pacer Dottin took two wickets in the final to help dismiss New Zealand for 256 in 49.5 overs as the West Indies escaped with a three-run victory.

Fans were on the edge of their seats again in the West Indies match against England in round two. West Indies again batted first to post 225/6 with Shemaine Campbelle leading with 66.

Mohammed completed the match on this occasion by bowling Anya Shrubsole for duck as England were dismissed for 218 in 47.4 overs.

The post-wicket celebration brought a smile to the West Indies fans as Mohammed ran towards the border with all her teammates trying to catch her. Medium pacer Shamilia Connell was also helpful in grabbing the ball 3/38.

The West Indies were inconsistent in the rest of the group stage, finishing with three wins, three losses and one no result. West Indies qualified for the semifinals and finished fourth in the preliminaries.

In the semi-final, however, the West Indies lost to eventual winners Australia by 157 points.

DOTTIN RETIRSES, MOHAMMED TAKES BREAK

In July, 31-year-old Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket. Dottin, who made her debut in 2008, played 143 One Day Internationals (ODIS) and 124 T20s for the West Indies.

On Twitter, Dottin said: “The current climate and team environment have not been conducive to my ability to thrive and rekindle my passion.”

Dottin was one of the most destructive batsmen in women’s cricket, being known for her ability to hit sixes. She was also a brilliant fielder and a useful medium pace bowler.

In ODIs she made 3,727 runs and took 72 wickets. In T20s, Dottin made 2,681 runs and also took 62 wickets with best figures of 5-5.

Dottin was part of the West Indies team that beat Australia to win the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in India.

Mohammed, 34, also went missing when he took a six-month break from international cricket in September.

Mohammed told CWI: “This is not a final farewell, but rather a ‘see you later’. I wish the team the very best in all their upcoming series.”

Mohammed made her debut for the West Indies aged 13 in the 2003 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in the Netherlands. She established herself as the main spin bowler for the West Indies, becoming the first male or female cricketer to reach 100 T20 international wickets captured.

The West Indies have had a hard time due to the absence of Dottin and Mohammed. The West Indies lost an ODI series 2–1 to New Zealand in September before losing 4–1 in a T20 series. England were merciless against the West Indies, winning a T20 series 5-0 and an ODI series 3-0. All matches were played in the Caribbean.

TKR WIN FIRST MASSY LADIES CPL

In the WCPL final against Barbados Royals, TKR was led by veteran duo Anisa Mohammed and Deandra Dottin.

Dottin scored 59 from 62 balls with two sixes and four fours to lead TKR to 100/7 in 20 overs.

Off-spinner Mohammed took 3/16 to help dismiss Royals for 90 in 18.4 overs as TKR won the final by ten runs.

Women cricketers have been clamoring for a women’s CPL for years and the organizers answered the call in 2022. There were three teams, including TKR, Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the entire tournament was played in St Kitts.

The female cricketers also played matches in the 6ixty.