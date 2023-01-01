New Year’s Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today





Everything has been leading up to this since the start of the season, as the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve. But that’s not all the action today with two other intriguing bowl games in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP matchup, taking on Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Iowa and Kentucky are set for an SEC vs. Big Ten clash in the Music City Bowl from Nashville leading into the first national playoff semifinal of the day. Bowling: College Football Bowl game schedule for 2022 Big Ten champion Michigan meets TCU on his College Football Playoff debut in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals from the desert. And that leads into Atlanta’s primetime showcase, where the Peach Bowl semifinals feature a game between defending champion Georgia and Ohio State. Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s bowl schedule. College football bowl schedule for today as the CFP kicks off All times Eastern Sugar bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State

Sat. Dec 31 | 12 hours | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread: Alabama comes in as 7-point favorites against Kansas State, according to the lines on SI Sportsbook. Total: 56 | Over -110| Under -118 Money Line: Alabama-333| Kansas state +220 FPI Prediction: Alabama has a 72.5 percent chance of winning the game, compared to Kansas State’s 27.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times. Spread Consensus Choice: Alabama -7 (66% of bets with the Crimson Tide) More: Alabama vs Kansas State Sugar Bowl game prediction, preview Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky

Sat. Dec 31 | 12 hours | ABC

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (-110) | Kentucky +2.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook Total: 31 | Over -110| Under -188 Money Line: Iowa -143| Kentucky +110 FPI Prediction: Kentucky 50.3% | Iowa 49.7% Spread Consensus Choice: Iowa -2.5 (67% of bets go with the Hawkeyes) College Football Playoff

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal

Michigan vs. TCU

Sat. Dec 31 | 4pm | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread: Michigan -7.5 (-110) | TCU +7.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook Total: 58 | Over -110| Under -118 Money Line: Michigan-333| TCU +240 FPI Prediction: Michigan 66.7% | TCU 33.3% Spread Consensus Choice: Michigan -7.5 (59% of bets go with the Wolverines) More: Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff Game Prediction Preview College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl Semifinal

Georgia vs Ohio State

Sat. Dec 31 | 8pm | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread: Georgia -6 (-110) | State of Ohio +6 (-118) Total: 62.5 | Over (-110) | Down (-118) Money Line: Georgia -250| State of Ohio +188 FPI Prediction: Georgia 57.5% | State of Ohio 42.5% Spread Consensus Choice: Georgia -6 (73% of bets go with the Bulldogs) More: Georgia vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff game prediction, preview fuboTV offers total, live coverage of the top college football games each season on the NCAA schedule from the major TV networks, as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others – all without cable, in addition to more than 100 channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles. You can stream college football, the NFL and other programs from any device, including your phone. There is no contract, no hidden costs and DVR is included. >> Click here to watch free college football on fuboTV Georgia Michigan TCU ohio state Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah the state of Kansas USC Penn state Washington Florida state Oregon state Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA south carolina Texas Our lady Mississippi state NC state Troy UTSA More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All squads Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

