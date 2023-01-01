Sports
New Year’s Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Everything has been leading up to this since the start of the season, as the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve.
But that’s not all the action today with two other intriguing bowl games in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP matchup, taking on Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Iowa and Kentucky are set for an SEC vs. Big Ten clash in the Music City Bowl from Nashville leading into the first national playoff semifinal of the day.
Bowling: College Football Bowl game schedule for 2022
Big Ten champion Michigan meets TCU on his College Football Playoff debut in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals from the desert.
And that leads into Atlanta’s primetime showcase, where the Peach Bowl semifinals feature a game between defending champion Georgia and Ohio State.
Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s bowl schedule.
All times Eastern
Sugar bowl
Alabama vs Kansas State
Sat. Dec 31 | 12 hours | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Alabama comes in as 7-point favorites against Kansas State, according to the lines on SI Sportsbook.
Total: 56 | Over -110| Under -118
Money Line: Alabama-333| Kansas state +220
FPI Prediction: Alabama has a 72.5 percent chance of winning the game, compared to Kansas State’s 27.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.
Spread Consensus Choice: Alabama -7 (66% of bets with the Crimson Tide)
More: Alabama vs Kansas State Sugar Bowl game prediction, preview
Music City Bowl
Iowa vs Kentucky
Sat. Dec 31 | 12 hours | ABC
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (-110) | Kentucky +2.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook
Total: 31 | Over -110| Under -188
Money Line: Iowa -143| Kentucky +110
FPI Prediction: Kentucky 50.3% | Iowa 49.7%
Spread Consensus Choice: Iowa -2.5 (67% of bets go with the Hawkeyes)
College Football Playoff
Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat. Dec 31 | 4pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Michigan -7.5 (-110) | TCU +7.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook
Total: 58 | Over -110| Under -118
Money Line: Michigan-333| TCU +240
FPI Prediction: Michigan 66.7% | TCU 33.3%
Spread Consensus Choice: Michigan -7.5 (59% of bets go with the Wolverines)
More: Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff Game Prediction Preview
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl Semifinal
Georgia vs Ohio State
Sat. Dec 31 | 8pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Georgia -6 (-110) | State of Ohio +6 (-118)
Total: 62.5 | Over (-110) | Down (-118)
Money Line: Georgia -250| State of Ohio +188
FPI Prediction: Georgia 57.5% | State of Ohio 42.5%
Spread Consensus Choice: Georgia -6 (73% of bets go with the Bulldogs)
More: Georgia vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff game prediction, preview
