Sports
Bad suspicion against tennis model Camila Giorgi – TENNIS
Big fuss about Camila Giorgi (31)! The Italian tennis star is said to have cheated with her corona vaccination status. This is reported by the newspaper Giornale di Vicenza. Giorgi is suspected of having ordered a fake vaccination certificate from two arrested doctors.
According to information from La Repubblica, the police have already launched an investigation. The Italian tennis federation has also been informed of the process, it said. However, so far there is no comment. Giorgi is also silent on the allegations.
Did Giorgi travel the world with a fake certificate? The Italian had participated in all four Grand Slam tournaments this year, which was only possible with a valid vaccination certificate. Without Covid vaccination, the door closed for tennis professionals at the Australian Open and the US Open. There were no exceptions, not even for megastars like Novak Djokovic (35). The unvaccinated Serb was not allowed to participate in Melbourne and New York.
First lady of a world champion
Your friend is being hunted all over Europe
What: instagram: @valucervantes
If the allegations against the world number 66 were heard, it would be a true tennis earthquake. At the US Open, which she would not have been allowed to play without vaccination, Giorgi failed in the second round. She has since been officially injured and, much to the delight of her fans, is pursuing her second passion besides tennis: modelling.
On Instagram, the tennis beauty (best WTA ranking: 26/in 2018) has almost 650,000 subscribers. Here Giorgi shows herself as a fashion influencer, in sexy lingerie, in a bikini or during a fitness training. Fashion has always been my greatest passion, Giorgi once admitted to Corriere dello Sport. I must say that I like sports very much, but I prefer the fashion world. I’ve been obsessed with this since I was little.
Sounds like she could handle a possible end to her tennis career pretty well…
|
Sources
2/ https://sportbild.bild.de/sportmix/tennis/tennis/hat-sie-betrogen-schlimmer-verdacht-gegen-tennis-model-camila-giorgi-82392754.sport.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch his 10 greatest interviews – The Hollywood Reporter
- Bad suspicion against tennis model Camila Giorgi – TENNIS
- Miss Vietnam organizers forced to apologize for see-through yellow dress on TV
- Countries around the world ring in the new year
- Trump called Capitol storming supporters ‘trash’ but good ‘fighters’: January 6 testimony
- Google to pay $29.5 million to settle lawsuit over user location tracking
- About 100,000 catalytic converters stolen in 3 years, data released | british news
- Stocks hit by valuation compression in 2022
- India’s geopolitical advances under Prime Minister Modi
- New Year’s Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
- Emergency regulations to replace the Jobs Act
- UVA Men’s Basketball | Hoos Close 2022 in awesome fashion