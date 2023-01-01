Bad suspicion against tennis model Camila Giorgi – TENNIS

12/31/2022 – 11:34 am



Big fuss about Camila Giorgi (31)! The Italian tennis star is said to have cheated with her corona vaccination status. This is reported by the newspaper Giornale di Vicenza. Giorgi is suspected of having ordered a fake vaccination certificate from two arrested doctors.

According to information from La Repubblica, the police have already launched an investigation. The Italian tennis federation has also been informed of the process, it said. However, so far there is no comment. Giorgi is also silent on the allegations.

Did Giorgi travel the world with a fake certificate? The Italian had participated in all four Grand Slam tournaments this year, which was only possible with a valid vaccination certificate. Without Covid vaccination, the door closed for tennis professionals at the Australian Open and the US Open. There were no exceptions, not even for megastars like Novak Djokovic (35). The unvaccinated Serb was not allowed to participate in Melbourne and New York.

If the allegations against the world number 66 were heard, it would be a true tennis earthquake. At the US Open, which she would not have been allowed to play without vaccination, Giorgi failed in the second round. She has since been officially injured and, much to the delight of her fans, is pursuing her second passion besides tennis: modelling.

On Instagram, the tennis beauty (best WTA ranking: 26/in 2018) has almost 650,000 subscribers. Here Giorgi shows herself as a fashion influencer, in sexy lingerie, in a bikini or during a fitness training. Fashion has always been my greatest passion, Giorgi once admitted to Corriere dello Sport. I must say that I like sports very much, but I prefer the fashion world. I’ve been obsessed with this since I was little.

Sounds like she could handle a possible end to her tennis career pretty well…