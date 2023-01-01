The Ukrainian team’s Hockey Can’t Stop Tour kicks off in Saskatoon – Saskatoon

The University of Ukraine national ice hockey team traveled to Saskatchewan to kick off their Hockey Can’t Stop Tour against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

The Hockey Can’t Stop Tour is about our intention to show the biggest hockey country in the world that Ukraine is still alive, that Ukraine is a free country, that we are independent, that hockey is still very much alive, said Aleksandra Slatvytska, CEO of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

The tour is one way the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine hopes to keep the sport of hockey alive and well in Ukraine despite the ongoing war against Russia.

This foundation wants to help children to continue playing hockey, we want to help children who lost their parents in the war, Slatvytska added.

She wants the tour to develop into a long-term hockey relationship between Ukraine and Canada.

It will be a start. Different types of programs, experiences, exchange programs where we can send kids hockey teams for some camps or invite Canadian specialists to come to Ukraine to share the experience and knowledge.

For many players of the Ukrainian team it was the first time to visit Canada.

Vadym Shakharaichuk, head coach, said it means a lot to the team to be able to travel and play in Canada.

For us it is very important to participate as a game in Canada, Canada is number one in hockey for us, Shakharaichuk said.

Bohdan Stupak, striker for Ukraine, said there was one thing that immediately struck him when he came to Canada.

Cold. It’s warmer at home. It’s cold here, but it’s fun, it’s a good feeling when you come here, it’s cold and it feels like hockey, Stupak said.

Stupak said this opportunity means a lot not only to him but to all players after their home country has been through so much.

It’s hard because we have to play and practice under the missiles they sent, sometimes no electricity, but we fight on and get better every day, Stupak added.

The tour raises money for refugees, humanitarian causes and the reconstruction of arenas destroyed during the war.

In his personal career, Mykhailo Simchuk plays for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. His family is at home in Ukraine. Simchuk said it is difficult when his family is still in the war zone.

Every morning they woke up because of the missiles and air hazards, that’s so hard, Simchuk said.

The team was unable to take the win as the Huskies took the game 2-0.

Now they head west to Calgary and Edmonton before coming east again to play at Winnipegs Canada Life Center.