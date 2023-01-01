Elliott Buzzer-Beater leads men’s basketball to first-ever CAA win

HEMPSTEAD, NY The North Carolina A&T Aggies men’s basketball team spent their previous two games clearing big deficits in the second half, coming close to being there, before losing both games. However, most of that scenario changed on Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex against the Hofstra Pride.

The Aggies trailed by double digits, but this time triumphed thanks to a buzzer-beater tip-in by freshman Tyrese Elliott that gave the Aggies an 81–79 win.

A&T’s win sets up a four-game losing streak as the Aggies improved to 6-9 overall and 1-1 in league games. Hofstra saw his two game winning streak cut to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in CAA play. But the first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) victory in the program’s history came with bated breath.

The nation’s fifth top scorer in Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada started making his moves with some fine dribbling against A&T junior Mark Watson with the game tied at 79 with 20 seconds remaining. He went between his legs, twisted and tried to score.

Watson didn’t fall for it and forced him into a hard fadeaway from the elbow. The shot rang, and Aggie’s guard Comb Woods grabbed the rebound. The point guard ran onto the floor to win the game. He made his way to the track, but missed his runner off the trailing edge.

An alert Elliott immediately rose above the rim and tapped the ball in as the buzzer sounded. A&T players roared with excitement from the sidelines before being called back from all the hugging and stacking festivities as the umpires went to the replay monitor to see if the ball left Elliott’s fingertips in time.

After a 2–3 minute wait, officials confirmed that Elliott’s tip was faster than the buzzer, causing the Aggies to begin another one-on-one celebration.

“It feels great. It’s historic. I’m ecstatic,” said A&T’s interim head coach Phillip Shumpert . “To be in a high level class like this and take our first road win against one of the best teams in the conference at Hofstra makes me so proud of our guys and coaching staff. They are doing an outstanding job at scouting our opponents and coming up with excellent game plans.”

Part of Saturday’s game plan, of course, was to put the brakes on Estrada, who averaged 22.5 points per game coming into the game. A&T did well, as Estrada finished with 18 points on 8-for-17 shooting but 0-for-5 out of three.

Estrada found his way to the rim with 9:57 left to score on a layup, giving the Pride a 64-51 lead. It was the Pride’s biggest lead in the game. It was also the third game in a row that the Aggies trailed by double digits in the second half.

But like the previous two games, the fighting Aggies came back to make the game competitive. The Aggies went on a 13-3 run in the next four minutes, including two three-pointers from senior Demetric Horton to cut Hofstra’s lead to 67-64.

Hofstra pushed the lead to six, 73-67, on a Warren Williams layup with 4:15 to play, and then Elliott happened. He scored a three from the corner to cut the Aggies to within three. Horton then tied the game at 73 with a triple from the top of the key with 2:37 left. Horton finished the game with 21 points and six rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting and 5-for-7 from 3-point range.

But Hofstra’s Ddarlinstone Dubar hit a huge three-pointer a minute later to give the Pride a 79-75 lead with 91 seconds left. But the Aggies didn’t let this comeback pass them by. Woods, who finished with 12 points, hit a tough jumper over Jaquan Carlos inches inside the free-throw line area to cut the lead to two.

Watson then forced Estrada into a turnover, which led to Elliott scoring the final four points of the game. Elliott came out of an A&T timeout, drove around the track and scored to tie the game on 79. It set up Estrada’s miss and the winning tip-in.

A&T reloaded from its reserves mainly behind the game. freshman Duncan Power came off the bench to post career highs in points (18) and rebounds (12) as he secured his first career double-double. Elliott came off the bench to add a career-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

“This game here was our time,” said Shumpert. “I like to see Duncan Power come into its own. He was out last year, but now you get to see the real one Duncan Power . Then we have Tyrese Elliott who was another announced recruit, and as the season progresses, you get to see what he stands for as a player.

We could have easily resigned as we were on a four game losing streak. But these guys are fighting. They fight, fight and fight.”