Test match selection of 2022

Pakistani Captain Babar Azam. Credit:AP Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) It says a lot about Labuschagne’s massive production that 2022 was a year of fits and starts, yet reaped nearly 1000 runs and four centuries with a strike rate of nearly 63. A first overseas Test century, against Sri Lanka at Galle, was a climax, as was his double century in Perth that ended all West Indian hopes of a competitive showing in Australia. 11 Tests: 957 runs at 56.29, four centuries

Australian Marnus Labuschagne. Credit:AP

Dinesh Chandimal (SRI) More than a decade after his debut, Chandimal finally put together the kind of innings his talent had always thought possible. A masterful double century against Australia helped ensure the two-match series ended in a draw at Galle. But it was far from Chandimal’s only moment to be proud of – he also played crucial innings against Pakistan and, through it all, provided a combination of silk and steel that allowed the 32-year-old to finally get the best of his abilities. 6 Tests: 719 runs at 102.71, two centuries

Dinesh Chandimal. Credit:Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) Rarely does a single batsman go single-handedly playing three or four of the best innings of the year, but for a period in 2022, it felt like Bairstow was bringing in knock of the year nominees every time he batted. No one benefited more from England’s new rampant approach than Bairstow, although it should not be forgotten that he started 2022 with a defiant hundred in Sydney to deny Australia a 5-0 sweep. A broken leg on the golf course was a cruel twist in the story, denying Bairstow a role in the Pakistan tour. 10 Tests: 1061 runs at 66.31, six centuries A cheering Jonny Bairstow after scoring a century against New Zealand. Credit:Getty

Ben Stokes (ENG) If it were judged purely on points and wickets, Stokes would make it this side. But it was with the strength of his personality and a happy union with England test coach Brendon McCullum that Stokes left an indelible mark on the year. After resounding defeats by Australia and the West Indies, England was nowhere. By the end of the year, they had made all sorts of history with a refreshing approach to Test cricket that took the fear of consequences out of the equation. Stokes’ masterpiece was the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi: five days of perspiration and inspiration to squeeze victory out of the dullest of pitches. 15 Tests: 26 wickets at 31.19, 870 runs at 36.25, two centuries Ben Stokes at the SCG. Credit:Getty Images Rishabh Pants (IND)

As the world awaits more positive news following Rishabh’s horrific car accident in India, it is worth remembering how well he performed in Tests this year. Centuries in Cape Town and Birmingham, the former quite controlled, the latter anything but, were at the top, but so are vital contributions against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Rishabh hit a whopping five giving India tremendous flexibility, and now just as much care that he fully recovers from the crash. 7 Tests: 680 runs at 61.81, two centuries, 23 catches, 6 stumps Rishabh Pant comes out on day five, en route to an inspired 89 not out. Credit:Getty Images Pat Cummins (AUS) Firmly ensconced as the world’s top-ranked bowler, Cummins maintained his premier position in 2022, despite also wearing the Australian captain’s mantle. Whether as a bowler or leader, Cummins did most things right. In a period where Australia had five successive trophy wins or retentions, his best moments were split between a beautifully balanced statement in Lahore to set up Australia’s first series win in Pakistan since 1998, and a measured response to the team’s lone defeat of the team. years, to Sri Lanka in Galle. India and England beckon.

10 Tests: 36 wickets at 21.83, two five-wicket hauls Pat Cummins. Credit:Getty Images Marco Jansen (RSA) It was a tight decision between Jansen and England’s Mark Wood, which made up for the impact of only being able to play five Tests this year. But in the end South Africa’s great pace attack needed representation, and Jansen’s consistency made him a suitable choice. Putting his height to good use and swinging the ball has seen Jansen drawing comparisons to Australia’s similarly running left arm Bruce Reid, and it is to be hoped the younger man has a longer career ahead of him. He certainly has more options than Reid ever had with the bat. 8 Tests: 36 wickets at 7:02 pm, one haul of five wickets

James Anderson (ENG) A marvel at 40, Anderson’s lithe frame continued to carry a lot of weight for England as he thrived in a variety of conditions. Amidst all the talk about Bazball and his hyper-aggression with the bat, Anderson mounted an England attack that made the most of his skills while also thinking more lateral in key moments, not least in Pakistan. Anderson was declared invalid in 2019 due to calf problems and would love nothing more than to star in the 2023 series, which will end shortly after his 41st birthday. 9 Tests: 36 wickets at 7.80pm, one haul of five wickets James Anderson. Credit:Getty Images

Prabath Jayasuriya (SRI) If Nathan Lyon were the world’s most consistent spin bowler in 2022, no one could match the sheer impact of Jayasuriya’s 29 wickets in just three matches. Jayasuriya was called into the Sri Lankan squad after their front-line spin bowlers were outscored by Australia in the first Test at Galle. 3 Tests: 29 wickets at 8.37pm, four draws of five wickets, one draw of 10 wickets Prabath Jayasuriya, left, celebrates taking Alex Carey’s wicket during the second day of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Galle. Credit:AP 12th Male – Scott Boland (AUS)