College Football Playoff Highlights: TCU defeats Michigan in high-scoring Fiesta Bowl

The College Football Playoff the semifinals got off to a thrilling start as No. 3 TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild, high-scoring Fiesta Bowl.

The 96 combined points were the highest point total in Fiesta Bowl history and the second highest total in all College Football Playoff games.

Later on Saturday, TCU will take on the winner of the Peach Bowl game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the national championship game on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlights of the Fiesta Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl: TCU 51, Michigan 45

and we have left!

On the first play from scrimmage, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards shot through the TCU defense for a 54-yard carry.

HUGE grandstand

Shortly after the big run, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy scrambled to the TCU 2-yard line on third-and-seven. Michigan opted to go for it in fourth, but the trick play was denied by the TCU defense.

Choose six!

TCU went three-and-out after the goal-line score, but then disaster struck for Michigan.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, McCarthy’s pass was intercepted by safety Bud Clark, who ran the pick back 41 yards for a TCU touchdown.

Bully ball

Michigan went three-and-out after the pick six.

The Horned Frogs put together a 12-play touchdown drive that ended with a three-run run from quarterback Max Duggan, who threw 38 yards on the drive. TCU took a 14-0 lead.

chaotic order

McCarthy hit tight ends Luke Schoonmaker and Colston Loveland for a pair of completions that combined for 48 yards and set up a 42-yard field goal from kicker Jake Moody.

On the first play of TCU’s next possession, Duggan’s pass was tipped and intercepted by defensive back Rod Moore. Then McCarthy hit wide receiver Roman Wilson for what was originally ruled a 49-yard touchdown. However, after further investigation, Wilson was rejected at the 1-yard line.

Then linebacker Kalel Mullings came in for the carry and fumbled. TCU recovered the loose ball for a touchback.

TCU rolls

After forcing Michigan to punt, TCU put together a 10-play touchdown drive capped off by Duggan dodging a sack and getting the ball to wide receiver Taye Barber, who ran into the end zone. The score gave TCU a 21–3 lead.

HUGE FG

A defensive pass interference delivered Michigan the ball on the TCU 41 yard line with five seconds left in the first half. Michigan brought out Moody to attempt a 59-yard field goal, which he made.

TCU led 21-6 at halftime.

Camara captures the Wolverines

Michigan wanted to run a screen pass on third. But Horned Frogs corner kicker Abe Camara read the play before the snap, blowing it up to get a tackle for loss and forcing the Wolverines to settle for three to make it a 21 in the opening minutes of the second half -9 game out of it.

The former receiver instead makes the grab for the INT

Mike Sainristil came up with the ball after TCU’s Derius Davis bobbled it, giving Michigan the interception and the ball in TCU territory.

Fleas work your way inuntil the game

Three plays after the interception, Michigan went for the home run. A perfectly executed flea flick enabled Bell to go wide open deep and reel in a 34-yard touchdown grab to make it 21-16.

TCU is fighting back

The Horned Frogs made sure they wouldn’t give the ball back to the Wolverines with a lead of just five. On the first play of the next drive, Duggan found his most reliable receiver, connecting with Johnston for a 46-yard grab.

Five plays later, Emari Demercado came in for the 1-yard score to put the Horned Frogs 28-16 with minutes left in the third.

TCU gets another pick six!

The Horned Frogs put the Wolverines back on the ropes after getting another pick six. Dee Winters read McCarthy’s eyes perfectly and got the interception and the score. TCU wobbled the snap on the PAT, but the Horned Frogs went up 34-16 after the score.

McCarthy on the move

McCarthy fought back after throwing a pick six. First he ran for a 39-yard gain, then on the next play he ran for a 20-yard touchdown. Michigan went back to McCarthy for the two-point conversion, but TCU held him off that time to keep the score at 34-22.

Explosive Emari

Demercado broke open a 69-yard run right off McCarthy’s touchdown run to get TCU to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Duggan kept the ball for the score himself to put the Horned Frogs up 41–22 in the final minute of the third.

Michigan continues to ring the bell

The Michigan receiver made one last big play in the third, reeling in a 44-yard grab that was originally ruled a touchdown, but the assessment found him to be 1-yard short. On the next play, Mullings didn’t make the mistake he made earlier and held onto the ball as it fell into the end zone. McCarthy was able to reel it in for the two-point conversion, making it a 41-30 game just before the end of the third quarter.

Wonderful Mazi

Top defensive tackle Mazi Smith got the Wolverines the ball back late in the third quarter, placing Michigan in TCU territory on a fumble.

What a wild third quarter!

Both teams combined to score 44 points in the 15-minute frame, with each drive ending in a score or a turnover. In Atlanta, Ohio State fans could at least enjoy some of the craziness.

Shades of Elway

Wilson took the end-around and as he accelerated he was hit down and spun in the endzone. Michigan successfully converted the two-point conversion to make it 41–38 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Johnston flies off for another TD

Michigan brought down the pressure on third and paid the price. Duggan narrowly escaped and threw a pass to Johnston. Once he took the field, there were no Wolverines to hold him back, as he ran for 76 yards to give the Horned Frogs a 48-38 lead.

Where are you, Wilson?

McCarthy had to improvise on second and goal from the 5 yard line. Lucky for him, a TCU defenseman slipped and Wilson came open to secure the touchdown grab to cut TCU’s lead to make it 51-45 with 3:18 left.

TCU wins! But not without some controversy

Michigan fumbled the snap on fourth-and-10 and the game appeared to be over. After several lateral attempts by the Wolverines, however, it turned out Kee’yon Stewart would have committed a targeting penalty, which would have given Michigan a first down with 25 seconds remaining. But after review, it was determined that there was no target for the game.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports: