Rafael Nadal brushes off retirement talk after shock United Cup tennis loss to Cameron Norrie

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has shrugged off retirement rumors following his shock loss to Cameron Norrie in the United Cup, insisting he is ‘here to keep playing tennis’.

The 36-year-old world number 2 went 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Norrie in front of a large crowd at Sydney’s Ken Rosewell Arena.

It was the fifth time the two players had met and the first time Norrie had won – giving Great Britain its first victory in the tournament over Spain.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner clearly struggled against Norrie, but took issue with reporters asking about retirement at the press conference.

“For me, I lost my game, that’s it,” said Nadal.

“Every time I come to a press conference, it seems like I have to stop.

“So you’re very interested in my retirement. I mean, for now, that’s not the case.

“When this day comes, I’ll let you know guys. Do not continue with retirement (ask) because I will continue to play tennis.’

Nadal’s shock three-set loss to Norrie, and Katie Swan’s stunning victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz, gave Great Britain a surprising 2-0 lead over Spain in Sydney on New Year’s Eve.

Those results mean Badosa must beat world No. 98 Harriet Dart and Carreno Busta must get the job done against Daniel Evans to send the tie to live mixed doubles on New Year’s Day.

Nadal is currently scheduled to play in mixed doubles, and the tennis legend is no doubt fighting to make up for his opening match loss.

Great Britain has already beaten Australia 3-2 in the opening game. If they also beat Spain, it would mean that neither Australia nor Spain could win the title.

“It’s true that the competition, the format, doesn’t give you much opportunity, much room for error, does it?” said Nadal.

“Losing my game puts us under a lot of pressure now. So let’s see.’

Germany is also under pressure after trailing the Czech Republic 2-0.

Petra Kvitova can close the tie for the Czech Republic with a victory over world number 27 Laura Siegemund.

Norway are 2-0 down to Brazil and the pressure will be on Casper Ruud when the world number 3 takes on Thiago Monteiro in Brisbane.

Nadal is pictured playing a forehand during his shock defeat to Cameron Norrie

Belgium and Bulgaria are 1-1, as are Poland and Kazakhstan.

Croatia lead Argentina 2-0.

Australia return to action on Monday, with Alex de Minaur scheduled to take on Nadal and Zoe Hives over Parrizas Diaz.