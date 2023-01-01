Jay Jaehwan Nam – Southern Maryland News Net





Jay Jaehwan Nam passed away on December 26 at the age of 63. The first of four children, he was born on September 2, 1959 to Dong and Gyeong Nam in AnDong, Republic of Korea. Jay grew up in South Korea and his family moved to Fayetteville, NC when he was 17 years old. Once in North Carolina, he attended Westover High School in Loveville and later received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from NC State University. After graduation, he moved to Lexington Park, MD for his lifelong career. Jay married MyungHee Choe on September 21, 1986 in Annandale, VA. They first moved to Towncreek and 14 years later built a home in California, MD, where they raised their family and live there to this day. In August 2021, he was first placed at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore MD, where he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). There he underwent 6 rounds of chemotherapy and in December 2021 he underwent a bone marrow transplant. He relapsed in July 2022 and was selected to participate in a clinical trial, but due to the complications of AML, he died. Jay and MyungHee had two children. As a Flight Test Engineer, Jay served the government and spent 35 years at Patuxent River Naval Base in Patuxent River, MD. When he retired he was passionate about running and joined the Chesapeake Bay Running Club. One of his goals was to run a marathon in every US state, but he was only able to complete marathons in MD, NC and GA due to Covid and AML. Jay was a member of SAYSF Church for about 14 years and later of Sunghyun Baptist Church in California, MD for over 17 years. At his church, he served on the media team and served as deacon, treasurer, and cell leader. His passions were swimming, tennis, running and table tennis. For a short time he also had a passion for beekeeping and windsurfing. Throughout his life he played tennis and running, as well as recreational swimming and table tennis with Church members. He was a loving husband and a cheerful father. He really was a carefree, good-natured soul with a good sense of humour. Wherever he was, laughter followed and he never made you smile. He was always a stickler for the rules, punctual and very responsible. In addition to his wife MyungHee, his two children, Sarah Nam with husband Chel Moore (MD), and Samuel Nam (MD), survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Day Nam with his wife Lauren, Sey Nam with his wife Choong and Gina Nam with Gary.













