



Next game: at TCU 4-1-2023 | 6:30 p.m. CT Big 12 Now/ESPN+ Jan 04 (Wed) / 6:30 PM CT Bee TCU History RV Women’s Basketball locks RV Kansas State in Big 12 opener, 87-41 Harmon gone scores 15 points, provides 13 assists and grabs 8 rebounds in the win. Austin, Texas The defense of the Texas women’s basketball team held Kansas State 35 points below their season scoring average as the Longhorns secured an 87-41 victory to open Saturday’s Big 12 game at Moody Center. Texas (10-4, 1-0) limited Kansas State (11-3, 0-1) to 13-45 shooting (28.9 percent) from the field and forced the Wildcats to a season-high 24 turnovers. In their last four games, the Longhorns have forced 107 turnovers (26.8 per game) and held a 125-19 points lead on turnovers. Four players scored in double digits for Texas, led by 15 outs each Harmon gone and Sonya Morris 14 of Shaylee Gonzales and 12 of Hollow thing . Texas continues Big 12 play on the road next week on January 4 at TCU. Game notes The 41 points scored by Kansas State are the fewest Texas has allowed a Big 12 opponent since they gave up 41 to Kansas in the 2017-2018 season. Texas held Kansas State to season lows in points (41), 3-point field goals (1), and a season high in turnovers (24). Texas has now held 13 of their 14 opponents below their season average. It is the sixth time this season the Longhorns have held an opponent to 50 points or less in a game. Harmon gone became the first player in NCAA DI women’s basketball this season to score at least 15 points, dish out at least 13 assists and score at least eight rebounds in a game. The 13 assists are a career record for Harmon and rank ninth in a game in the program’s history. Texas beat Kansas State 22-9 in the second quarter. The Longhorns used a 17-2 run to go up 39-17 and led 39-19 at halftime. Kansas State’s nine points in the second quarter were the 13etime this season Texas held an opponent to single digits in a quarter. Texas made a season-high 10 3-point field goals. The Longhorns recorded 22 assists on their 31 field goals, their fifth game of the season and third game in a row with 20 or more assists. Shaylee Gonzales scored in double digits for the eighth game of the season with 14 points. Hollow thing made three three-point field goals in the first half and completed 11 of her 12 points in the first half. Holle blocked three shots, the second time in her last three games she blocked three shots. Amina Mohammed scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. Khadija Faye scored nine points and added five rebounds. The Longhorns got 26 points from their reserve players, including a fast break basket by Anissa Gutierrez .

