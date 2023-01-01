Women empowerment through cricket Howzzat!

Shortly after the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) invited bids for media rights to the proposed five team women’s T20 competition, Mohit Burman, chairman of Dabur and co-promoter of Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings stated for men, his interest in acquiring a franchise in the women’s league. This is welcome news for sports, Indian women and for India in general.

On some level, sport is about the passionate pursuit of physical excellence to achieve a certain goal, which is to be victorious in a competition. On another level, it is part of entertainment. And entertainment is an important segment of the service industry that could house a growing share of the workforce as economies mature. Women’s cricket would generate jobs for women directly and indirectly, by undermining the idea, strongly rooted in tradition, that respectable women should stay at home or, if they venture into the workplace at all, be limited to teaching, office work or any number of of such roles. that do not involve physical activity.

Women’s employment rate is low compared to men’s willingness to work: just over 46% for the world as a whole, as opposed to the global rate of 68% for men in 2021. In India, the female employment rate is 19 %, ranking India 11th among the lowest countries. Even Pakistan is doing slightly better, at 21%. Only a few Muslim-majority countries fare worse than India.

This does not mean that women in India do not work. They do most of the household work: cooking, fetching water, often traveling long distances, doing the laundry, caring for children and the elderly, and anything else necessary to produce humans. But all this is unpaid work, so it cannot be qualified as work according to the definition and measurement standards used.

The labor force is the portion of the population willing to work for wages, includes blue-collar workers and the unemployed, those who are looking for work but can’t find it. The labor participation rate is the proportion of the population aged 15 or older who is willing to work. Sometimes even the rewarding work of women is not recognized as work. Thus, the true employment rate of women could be higher than the official count of 19%. But it would still be much lower than the Solomon Islands’ 83%, China’s 62%, or Indonesia’s 54%.

India needs a drastic change away from traditional culture when it comes to women and their freedom of choice. This is essentially a task of democracy, to achieve the gender equality promised by the Constitution. However, patriarchal societies believe that women do not deserve autonomy because it is their destiny to be protected by men at every stage of their lives: by the father, when they are children, by the husband, in their youth, and by the son in their youth. their old age. This has been superseded by the modern constitution, but in social practice custom trumps law.

Women’s cricket as a competitive sport helps modernize the value system of how women should behave in society, and helps break down social constructs of stereotyped roles and choices. That, in turn, opens the way to greater participation in social life, including the economic life of the nation.

On the field, only sporting excellence and coherence of the individual members counts as a team. The identity factors that in a larger society tend to serve as fault lines for potential fractures of solidarity caste, religion, region, economic background, ethnicity have no place on the field. In this sense, team sports, as well as workplace teams, are vehicles and tools of modernity and cohesion that transcend identities irrelevant to the task at hand.

As has been observed in the context of education, when women are the beneficiaries, the benefit is also passed on to the next generation. So a good women’s cricket team would serve as a training ground for better citizens who also make up a modern nation.

A major change brought about by the IPL is the social makeup of India’s cricket stars. Cricket used to be an elite pursuit. No longer. A much wider base of players are now raising the stars of Indian cricket than in the past. A similar change awaits women’s cricket as well. And that is crucial to changing the popular perception of women’s rightful role in society.

And it is welcome that this happens in the natural course of the diversification and growth of India’s entertainment sector, rather than as part of a top-down government-driven reform or a waking agenda that does not resonate with the masses.

It’s a good thing for Mohit Burman. It is also a welcome advancement for Indian women and for India as a whole.

