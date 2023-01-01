Rafael Nadal closes 2022 with a loss of the United Cup to Britain’s Cameron Norrie

SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal has capped off an up and down 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the British Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament on Saturday.

Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open, bringing his career Grand Slam singles total to 22. But foot, rib and abdominal injuries saw him play only four events after Wimbledon in July.

He was not devastated by Saturday’s loss.

“It wasn’t a disaster at all,” said Nadal. “I can do things better, and I have to. But like I said, I haven’t had many games. I think he played the first game two days ago. I think that’s an advantage, especially when you watch the game wins.” way he did.”



Norrie had not won a set in his four previous matches against Nadal.

“It was pretty crazy. I thought I’d never won a set before so I wanted to come out and do that first,” said Norrie. “It was a super physical race and I enjoyed it. It’s a great way to close 2022 for me.”

Great Britain then took a 2-0 lead on Sunday Kate Swan won 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Spain Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Top ranked Every Swiatek defeat Yulia Putintseva Brisbane 6-1, 6-3. Poland and Kazakhstan were tied 1-1 going into Sunday’s last three games.

“The first games of the season are always a bit rusty, so I’m glad I was really calm in the important moments,” said Swiatek.

In Perth, Bulgaria and Belgium were also tied at 1-1 after the first matchday. Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov defeat David Goffin 6-4, 7-5 after that Alison Van Uytvanck Won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 Isabella Shinikova to put Belgium ahead.

Earlier, Use Lehecka scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset victory over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to help put the Czech Republic ahead 2-0.

21-year-old Lehecka, ranked No. 81, broke four times in the Group C match at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena to bounce back from an opening single loss Taylor Fritz of the United States Thursday.

Marie Bouzkova later battle Jules Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 in the second game to put the Czechs ahead 2-0. Czech number 1 for women Peter Kvitov can tie the tie on sunday when facing her Laura Siegmund.

Zverev competed for the first time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during the Roland Garros semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

“I knew before the game he hadn’t played for a while, but with a player like him that can’t mean anything,” said Lehecka. “In the crucial moments I showed all the experience of the past year by playing against good players.”

In other games on Saturday, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway in Brisbane.

World No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her tournament record to 2-0 by beating Male Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2. Felipe Meligeni Alves gave Brazil its second win of the day as he defeated Victor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.

“I tried to be as aggressive as possible,” said Haddad Maia. “I was happy that I was patient and gave myself chances … even when I missed. I was happy with the way I thought in this game.”

Two singles – a men’s and a women’s match – will be played on two days each, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through January 4. The three city champions and the second best-performing nation from the group stage will meet at the Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8 to determine the overall winner.