Sports
Rafael Nadal closes 2022 with a loss of the United Cup to Britain’s Cameron Norrie
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal has capped off an up and down 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the British Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament on Saturday.
Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open, bringing his career Grand Slam singles total to 22. But foot, rib and abdominal injuries saw him play only four events after Wimbledon in July.
He was not devastated by Saturday’s loss.
“It wasn’t a disaster at all,” said Nadal. “I can do things better, and I have to. But like I said, I haven’t had many games. I think he played the first game two days ago. I think that’s an advantage, especially when you watch the game wins.” way he did.”
Norrie had not won a set in his four previous matches against Nadal.
“It was pretty crazy. I thought I’d never won a set before so I wanted to come out and do that first,” said Norrie. “It was a super physical race and I enjoyed it. It’s a great way to close 2022 for me.”
Great Britain then took a 2-0 lead on Sunday Kate Swan won 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Spain Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.
Top ranked Every Swiatek defeat Yulia Putintseva Brisbane 6-1, 6-3. Poland and Kazakhstan were tied 1-1 going into Sunday’s last three games.
“The first games of the season are always a bit rusty, so I’m glad I was really calm in the important moments,” said Swiatek.
In Perth, Bulgaria and Belgium were also tied at 1-1 after the first matchday. Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov defeat David Goffin 6-4, 7-5 after that Alison Van Uytvanck Won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 Isabella Shinikova to put Belgium ahead.
Earlier, Use Lehecka scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset victory over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to help put the Czech Republic ahead 2-0.
21-year-old Lehecka, ranked No. 81, broke four times in the Group C match at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena to bounce back from an opening single loss Taylor Fritz of the United States Thursday.
Marie Bouzkova later battle Jules Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 in the second game to put the Czechs ahead 2-0. Czech number 1 for women Peter Kvitov can tie the tie on sunday when facing her Laura Siegmund.
Zverev competed for the first time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during the Roland Garros semi-final against Rafael Nadal.
“I knew before the game he hadn’t played for a while, but with a player like him that can’t mean anything,” said Lehecka. “In the crucial moments I showed all the experience of the past year by playing against good players.”
In other games on Saturday, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway in Brisbane.
World No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her tournament record to 2-0 by beating Male Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2. Felipe Meligeni Alves gave Brazil its second win of the day as he defeated Victor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.
“I tried to be as aggressive as possible,” said Haddad Maia. “I was happy that I was patient and gave myself chances … even when I missed. I was happy with the way I thought in this game.”
Two singles – a men’s and a women’s match – will be played on two days each, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.
The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through January 4. The three city champions and the second best-performing nation from the group stage will meet at the Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8 to determine the overall winner.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.co.uk/tennis/story/_/id/35350536/jiri-lehecka-upsets-alexander-zverev-gives-czechs-united-cup-lead
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rafael Nadal closes 2022 with a loss of the United Cup to Britain’s Cameron Norrie
- Xi Jinping’s credibility badly hurt as China’s Covid death toll rises
- Upcoming Big Bollywood Movies Will Release In 2023
- China to boost fiscal spending in 2023 while manufacturing shrinks
- Warriors bounce back in impressive fashion with impressive win at Brandon
- Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 | Entertainment
- Matilda the Musical Tim Minchin Responds to Netflix UK Backlash
- Concerned that COVID-19 cases will increase after repeal of PPKM, Jokowi said
- Web Series Review | Aar Ya Paar turns into a regular Bollywood revenge drama
- Imran Khan’s PTI calls election body’s failure to conduct polls a contempt of court
- No. 6 Horns cling to Big 12 win over Oklahoma Sooners
- Who will be most searched for on Google in 2022?