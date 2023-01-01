Our Jabeur and top 10 Arab sportswomen to watch in 2023

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Tennis

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

After a historic year that saw her reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open and become the highest ranked African woman in tennis history at No. 2, Ons Jabeur is aiming even higher this season.

The Tunisian pioneer has stated that she has set the No. 1 ranking as a target for 2023 and as she has zero points to defend at three of the four Grand Slams this year, Jabeur has a legitimate chance of taking on current No. 1 Iga Swiatek. to fetch.

Winning a major is also high on Jabeurs’ list of priorities, having placed second twice in 2022. The 28-year-old will begin her 2023 campaign in Adelaide this week before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which she missed last year through injury.

She’s a strong believer in speaking out about her goals and drawing strength from them, so it’s reasonable to expect great things from Jabeur again this season.

Ines Laklalech (Morocco) Gulf

Instagram | Twitter

When Ines Laklalech stopped playing golf for three years while studying in London, she probably never imagined that just over two years later she would become the first Moroccan, Arab or North African to win a title on the Ladies European Tour.

The 25-year-old from Casablanca enjoyed a stunning 2022 as a rookie on the LET, winning the Lacoste Ladies Open de France in Deauville in September, just six months after turning pro and scoring four more top-10 appearances.

Last month, she finished 19-under-par after an eight-round qualifier to become the first North African to secure playing privileges on the 2023 LPGA tour.

Keep an eye out for Laklalech this year as she joins the most high-profile tour in women’s golf.

Hania El Hammamy (Egypt) Squash

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Last month in Hong Kong, she took her second platinum title of the season and at third place in the world rankings, she seems determined to close the gap to Nouran Gohar and Nour El Sherbini, the Egyptian duo currently occupying the top two spots.

Hania El Hammamy has beaten Gohar and El Sherbini in each of her title races in Hong Kong and the Egyptian Open in recent weeks and is ranked No. 2 in the CIB Road to Egypt race.

The 22-year-old had a stellar overall in 2022, having won both the prestigious British Open and the Gouna International, where El Hammamy came back from two-games-to-love to beat Gohar in a 90-minute final that was considered one of the best games of the year.

She finished the year by joining forces with Gohar, El Sherbini and Nour El Tayeb to claim the WSF Women’s World Team Championship for Egypt.

The fierce battle between the world’s top three is likely to continue to dominate for the rest of the 2022/23 season and it will be interesting to see how far El Hammamy can push her rivals.

Nouf Al Anzi (UAE) Football

Instagram | Twitter

Nouf Al Anzi, captain of the UAE national football team, became the first ever Emirati woman to play for a club in Spain when she signed for Madrid’s Preferente League side CD Leganes last October.

Two minutes into her debut with the team, she scored an unbelievable goal great purpose as they say in Spain.

I knew this was the step that would take both me and the national team to the next level; because it’s like putting the UAE on the international map. And then also be the first in Spain. It was always my dream and I am very happy that it happened, said the 26-year-old The national in a recent interview.

Leganes team captain Maria Lazaro said so Brand The arrival of Al Anzi was a relief now that the team is promoted to the second division.

A woman from the Emirates playing soccer in Spain? That’s definitely something to stand behind!

Mayar Sherif (Egypt) Tennis

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Mayar Sherif, the highest-ranked Egyptian woman in history, and the only Arab ever to crack the top-50 on the women’s tennis tour, continues to progress each season on the WTA.

The 26-year-old from Cairo peaked at No. 44 in the rankings last July before claiming a maiden WTA title in Parma in October, shocking world No. 7 Maria Sakkari in the final. The victory made Sherif the first Egyptian to ever win a WTA-level tournament.

She also won three trophies from 125 levels in 2022 and ended her campaign on a 10 match winning streak.

With fellow North African Jabeur providing her ample inspiration, Sherif has high hopes for 2023.

Dunya Abutaleb (Saudi Arabia) Taekwondo

Instagram | Twitter

Historian Dunya Abutaleb became the first ever Saudi woman to medal at a World Taekwondo Championships by claiming bronze in the flyweight (-49 kg) event in Guadalajara last November.

A few months earlier, the 26-year-old took bronze at the Asian Taekwondo Championships, another unprecedented achievement by a woman from Saudi Arabia.

After that, they opened clubs and created opportunities for women, Abutaleb said worldtaekwondo.org after her success at Worlds in Mexico. I am famous in Saudi Arabia; they all know me now.

Abutaleb, a lawyer who quit her job to focus on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics, is someone to watch at this season’s Grands Prix as she gears up for the Games.

Hana Goda (Egypt) Table Tennis

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

The word child prodigy is often used in sports, but when it comes to 15-year-old Hana Goda, there is no better term to describe her.

The first African to rank No. 1 in the ITTF U-15 girls cadet category when she was just 12 years old, Goda has made history every step of the way ever since.

At the age of 13, she became the youngest finalist in the history of the African Table Tennis Championships (at the senior level), at the age of 14 she was ranked No. 4 in the youth world rankings (players aged 19 and under), and now at The age of 15 is number 3 in the world youth ranking and number 40 among the seniors.

Last May, 14-year-old Goda became the youngest ever champion to win a continental title when she won gold in Nigeria at the ITTF-Africa Cup, the second most important continental event in table tennis, behind only the senior African championships.

She seems unstoppable and has another big year ahead of her.

The rise of a new dawn! Hana Goda becomes 2022 Africa Cup champion after a dominant 4-0 victory over Fatimo Bello. Goda becomes the youngest African champion ever at just 14 years and 7 months old.#FestivalvanTT2022 pic.twitter.com/3kyCXnVh3e — ITTF Africa (@ITTFAfrica) May 28, 2022

Fatma Al Nabhani (Oman) Padel

Instagram | Twitter

Having enjoyed a long career as a professional tennis player, Omans Fatma Al Nabhani has now shifted her focus to padel and wasted no time in winning silverware with her national team at multiple Gulf Championships in 2022.

The 31-year-old also took two titles on the FIP tour and is the highest ranked Arab woman in the International Padel Federation rankings, currently ranked No. 151.

With a strong volleyball game and a deep-rooted passion for racquet sports that runs in the family, Al Nabhani is proving to be the ideal leader for the emerging generation of Omani padel players.

With more and more padel tournaments coming to the region, Al Nabhani will definitely be one to watch.

Menna Tarek (Egypt) Football

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

People often compare her to Mohamed Salah and it’s not just because they have similar hairstyles; Menna Tarek is the real deal.

The prodigious striker made her national team debut for Egypt when she was just 14 years old in 2014 and has been a fixture ever since.

Tarek, now 23, joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab at the start of this 2022/23 season and is her side’s top scorer with seven goals so far.

The Saudi Women’s Premier League launched this season as the Kingdom’s first nationwide women’s football league and Tarek is one of several Egyptians recruited by the eight participating clubs.

Women’s football in the region is growing at a rapid pace and Tarek, who previously played for Turkey’s Fatih Vatan, Egypt’s El Gouna and Wadi Degla, will undoubtedly shine in the coming period.

Bassant Hemida (Egypt) Athletics

Instagram | Facebook

The fastest woman in Egypt shot to rock star status domestically when she took an unprecedented double gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the Mediterranean Games in Algeria last year.

Bassant Hemida set two new national records in both sprint events in 2022 and also ran under 11 seconds in the 100 meters for the first time.

The 26-year-old, who is an ambassador for the United Nations initiative in Egypt called Shabab Balad, has already qualified for the 2023 World Championships to be held in Budapest in August.

Can she become the first Egyptian woman to reach a sprint final at Worlds?

Updated: January 01, 2023, 4:36 AM