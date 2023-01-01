Sports
Cowboys fall just short of battling No. 22 New Mexico, 76-75
LARAMIE, Wyoming (December 31, 2022) The Wyoming Cowboys went to the wire with No. 22 New Mexico falling Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo, in a contested battle for the last horn by a score of 76-75. The Pokes had four players in double figures in the game including a season-high away Ethan Andersen and a double-double of Hunter Maldonado.
“Being as understaffed as we were today showed what I thought coming into the season would be a strength for us is our depth,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said,. “I thought our guys came off the bench really big. “It’s a shame because we put ourselves in a position to win the game. Normally you don’t want to say it came down to the last play of the game, but in reality it was today. It was such a shame that those last two series went the way they did. But I think we can learn from this. If they (New Mexico) are the 22nd ranked team in the country – and give them credit, they are talented – but we’re not far off.”
Anderson threw in 17 points and added six rebounds and five assists in the games. He was 7-of-10 from the field. Maldonado recorded his second double-double of the season and 14th of his career with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Oden added 13 points and earned the start. He also added five rebounds. Max Agbonkpolo Added 10 points from the bank for the Pokes. Noah Reynolds had eight points, but missed most of the game with an injury, as Wyoming played without Hunter Thompson.
The Pokes shot 49 percent from the field in the game and the Lobos shot 44 percent. Wyoming shot 42 percent from the three-point line and the Lobos shot 38 percent. Both teams grabbed 35 rebounds that night. Wyoming scored 38 points in the paint and the Lobos scored 30 points.
After Brendan Wenzel opened the scoring with a triple, the Pokes would go scoreless for two and a half minutes until Reynolds made it a 5–3 game at 17:11 of the first frame. The Pokes would then add baskets from Anderson and an and-one from Reynolds and a turnaround jumper from Reynolds for a 12-3 lead five minutes into halftime.
Oden hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 points and Maldonado added a bucket for an 18-7 game with 13:13 left in the first half of the action. New Mexico used a 5-0 run to make it an 18-12 game with 11:31 left in the frame.
The Pokes went basketless for five minutes until Anderson made it a 22-12 game at 8:32 of the frame, but it was answered seconds later with a three from New Mexico along with a layup for a 22- 17 match . The Pokes went scoreless for three minutes and the Lobos made it a 24–20 game until a triple by Oden at 5:12 from the frame.
Wyoming went scoreless for over three minutes and the Lobos made it a 28-27 game, but Agbonkpolo hit a three-pointer for a 31-27 game with 1:21 left in the opening stanza. The Lobos took a 32-31 lead, but Anderson hit a layup in the last half for a 33-32 lead at the break.
The two teams traded threes early in the second half, but Jamal Mashburn Jr. hit a layup for a short UNM lead and Maldonado added a three three minutes after halftime for a 39-37 lead for the Pokes. Maldonado and Xavier DuSell gave Wyoming a 43–39 lead at the free throw line with 15:48 left in the game.
The Lobos hit four consecutive baskets to take a 49–44 lead with 13:40 in the game that held the Pokes without a field goal for nearly four minutes until DuSell added a three at 13:21 for a two-point play. Oden tied it across the floor for the next trip.
New Mexico used the free throw line to take a 51–49 lead at 12 minutes into the half, but Agbonkpolo equalized on the line. Josiah Allick added back-to-back buckets midway through the half for a 55-51 lead for the Lobos, but Anderson added a pair of baskets for a tie.
The Lobos built the lead to three runs on numerous occasions until Agbonkpolo added a triple for a 62–62 game with 7:39 left in the game. New Mexico built the lead to four points at 66-62 at 6:44 thanks to Jaelen House.
Maldonado would go into double digits to tie the game at 66-66 with 5:34 left, but House added a bucket right after to give the Lobos back the lead. Maldonado and Allick would battle to a tie with less than four minutes left.
Oden would give Wyoming a 72-70 lead with a reverse strike with 2:51 left, but the Lobos tied on an and-one game with Madlonado going out for a 72-72 game with 2:29 left. Oden gave Wyoming a 74-72 lead with a layup with 2:07 left in the game. House tied the game at 1:20 at the free throw line.
Anderson gave Wyoming a one-point lead at 75-74 at the line by 56 seconds. DuSell would get a steal and foul, but he missed the free throw and gave New Mexico the ball in the last 30 seconds and they would take the lead at the line with Mashburn. The Pokes got a chance late, but would fall 76-75.
The Lobos were led by Mashburn Jr. with 20 points. Allick added 15 points and 15 rebounds to the game.
The Cowboys return to action next Saturday as hosts of San Diego State at 2 p.m. in a game on CBS.
|
Sources
2/ https://gowyo.com/news/2022/12/31/mens-basketball-cowboys-fall-just-short-in-battle-with-no-22-new-mexico-76-75.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
