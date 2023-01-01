Williamson can only be compared with the very greatest





Kane Williamson made his fifth double century in Test cricket and has preceded him in New Zealand cricket, now rivaled only by the greats around the world.

Passing Brendon McCullum to outright hold the New Zealand Test double century record, Williamson was at his best in Karachi, pushing his side to a strong lead in the first innings and doing much of the lifting with the lower order. Six wickets down after passing Pakistan’s 438, Williamson was masterful with the tail, highlighted by a partnership of 154 with Ish Sodhi at number 8, the second highest partnership of the innings. He did a great job hiding No. 11 Ajax Patel to reach the milestone, raising his 200 with a single off Abrar Ahmed’s spin. New skipper Tim Southee called in his former leader for New Zealand’s declaration as he reached the line meaning Williamson remained on the crease for ten hours, including 21 fours and a six, would remain spotless.

The day New Zealand became WTC21 champions Surprisingly, Southee handed over the Test captaincy two weeks ago, those in the cricketing world were intrigued by what Williamson could do without the burden of the role, and the 32-year-old showed us a man who is arguably even better with the bat. It was clear that Williamson had a clear mind in his Karachi knock: confident in his footwork and stroke play, but also sharp in focus, having destroyed two lbw decisions on 13 and 116. If this is a preview of what’s to come from Williamson in the uncaptained red-ball format, we could see his batting numbers even higher. Of those who have played at least five Test matches since 2019, Williamson now has the best batting average of 65.50, beating Marnus Labuschagne (62.29) and teammate Daryl Mitchell (61.43). That’s even without a Test century between January 2021 and his double hundred in Karachi. While the game numbers indicate favorable batting conditions, it was easy to forget that the game was a first Test appearance for Williamson and all of his teammates. The 32-year-old in Tauranga showed he was at home, and the century meant he has now scored Test centuries in 11 different countries, when the West Indies nations of Barbados and Jamaica are counted separately. And as far as cashing in on a number, Williamson only compares to legends at the top of the list in the game’s history books. In Test cricket’s 145-year history, only a dozen players have more double hundreds than Williamson’s five, and he’s one short of half a dozen of those above: Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Virender Sehwag and Marvin Atapattu. Williamson also has time on his side, with at least 25 innings or more in hand on five of those players.

Behind ‘world class’ leader Kane Williamson | T20WC 2022 Kane Williamson and his teammates provide insight into what makes the New Zealand skipper such a standout player at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Of his five doubles, Williamson has amassed four in the past four years, and the right-hander repeated his simple take on hitting after his most recent effort. “Every time you get to bat, you want to prepare as best you can and stick to your plans,” said Williamson, after also becoming the only Kiwi with more than 1,000 test runs against Pakistan. As always, a humble Williamson was quick to point out his teammates’ work. “It was nice to spend a lot of time with some of the other guys who made valuable contributions. “When we started today we knew we wanted to hit longer to get a few more on the board. Ish Sodhi’s contribution with the bat was really, really important.”

