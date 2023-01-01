College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Michigan, Ohio State vs. Georgia how to watch, betting odds

This New Year’s Eve would be getting a double dose of College Football Playoff action, with back-to-back games from the Michigan Wolverines vs. the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes who will determine who will compete for the penultimate playoff title under the four-team format.

With Florida State closing out the season as Cheez-It Bowl champions in the most watched game of the entire bowl season coming weekend, it’s time to judge from outside the club as the final four teams battle for a spot in the national championship on January 9 at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Below are some sample notes from our SB Nation sister sites, as well as game odds and information on how to watch.

From Frogs O War:

TCU, the first Texas school to reach the playoffs, will face the No. 2 ranking Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off December 31 in Glendale, Arizona at 3 p.m. central time. The Horned Frogs are aiming for their first national championship since 1938, while the Wolverines are aiming for their first national championship since 1997. College football fans and writers rarely fully agree on any topic, but when it comes to projecting the result of the Fiesta Bowl Semifinal College Football Playoff between #2 Michigan Wolverines and #3 TCU Horned Frogsthere is almost unanimous consensus: Big Blue is expected to sweep the State Farm Stadium field with the Frogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has TCU as a 7.5 point underdog, with Michigan a 3-to-1 favorite (-305) to take the game outright. The motivation theory of nobody believes in us can often be used to put a team’s shoulder to the test to go out and prove the doubters wrong – even if those doubters may not exist. In TCU’s case for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, this mantra rings true, as no one believes the Frogs will beat the Wolverines and advance to the national championship.

From Corn N Brew:

With the clock fast approaching midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines ended 2021 in disappointment, being blown away by the eventual National Champions in their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. While the season was without a doubt a huge success, that semi-final loss left the team hungry for something more. 365 days later, the Wolverines are somehow back in the same position after working all year to get another chance. Again the second seed, this time it is Michigan who is the heavy favorite and expected to beat the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs and set up a major rematch in the championship match regardless of who shows up on the other side. Michigan has shown its ability to win games any way it can all season, and there hasn’t been a Saturday where it felt like the Wolverines were the lesser team. This team is very confident and very well coached, and in the postseason those factors can make all the difference. Many of the Wolverines were on this podium last year and that experience will help this year go differently. TCU is a legitimate opponent that has had a great season of their own, with a similar trend of improvement in the second half. The difference, however, is that the Frogs often had to work their way back after falling behind, and considering how they’ve stacked up against Michigan’s run game, this game isn’t right for them to make a big to make a comeback. The Wolverines should feel really good about their ability to score and hopeful about the defense’s chances of getting more wins than losses. Duggan is going to swing the fences on Saturday, but there’s a real chance to force more double plays than homers. If the defense can upset him a bit, be it through pressure or plan, Michigan is going to have a great night.

Date

Saturday December 31

Start time

16.00 hours

TV channel

ESPN

Live stream

Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Scatter

Michigan-7.5

Total

58

money line

Michigan -305, TCU +255

Pick up line

Michigan -9.5

Opening total

60

From Dawg Sports:

Georgia remains relatively unscathed by opt-outs and transfers. Reserve defensive lineman Bill Norton announced he would enter the transfer portal on December 7 and has already committed to Arizona. Tight end Arik Gilbert also recently confirmed his departure.

But neither player had seen any significant snaps this season. Gilbert finished with 2 catches in 3 games. Norton played in all 13 games prior to his transfer, but managed only 3 tackles and no sacks or quarterback pressures.

Injury-wise, the Red and Black are about as healthy as they’ve been all year, but that still means some major question marks. Ladd McConkey again aggravated a knee injury in the SEC Championship Game, and while Kirby Smart was hopeful about his return on Monday, McConkey was off the field today during the media scrutiny period during practice earlier this week. Also absent from practice was starting left tackle Warren McClendon, who went down with a leg injury after being rolled up in the SEC title game.

Georgia should also have AD Mitchell at full strength, making for a nice insurance policy if McConkey is limited at all. After playing a key role in Georgia’s 2021 national title fight, Mitchell missed most of 2022 before returning to play 15 snaps against LSU. Still, Mitchell hasn’t gotten a pass since the Sept. 10 home opener against Samford. It also remains to be seen if he is back in competition condition.

From Land-Grant Holy-Land:

The Buckeyes have had more than a month to process their 45-23 loss to Michigan in Columbus in late November and hope to take their frustrations out on the Bulldogs. Does Ohio State have the talent to beat Georgia? There’s no question that the Buckeyes do. What is unknown is whether the Buckeyes have the coaching and mental toughness to beat the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart has proven to be one of the best coaches in America, while Ryan Day faces intense questions after losing to Michigan two years in a row. What the Buckeyes need to do is use the loss to Michigan as fuel to silence their doubters. Not many give Ohio State a chance in this game after how the Wolverines were able to make so many big plays in Columbus last month. It’s not that Ohio State hasn’t been in this position before, as in the first College Football Playoff, they were able to shock an Alabama team that was more than a touchdown favorite. What remains to be seen is how Day and his staff have used the past month to address issues and prepare for what they will see out of Georgia. Even though Georgia won last year, it’s not like Ohio State is unfamiliar with the spotlight and pressure that come with a game like this. If he coaches loose, there aren’t many better coaches that day. The problem is that it feels like Day often overthinks himself and gets into his own head with some of his play calls. While it’s clear Day needs to give up play-calling, it won’t happen until next year, if at all, so hopefully he’s used the past month to better understand what he wants his offense to do. How fun is it to write over 3,000 words about this game when we think Ohio State is going to be destroyed by the Bulldogs? The Buckeyes are playing with a chip on their shoulder in this game after hearing how fraudulent they are over the past month. What the Buckeyes have to do is leave Georgia in limbo, which means the offensive line will have to find a way to open some gaps for the running backs against the Bulldogs’ talented defensive line. If they can do that, Georgia will falter a bit and give Stroud more time to oversee the defense. In a back and forth game, the Buckeyes know how to close out the game, something Missouri had no talent for against the Bulldogs.

Date

Saturday December 31

Start time

8 p.m

TV channel

ESPN

Live stream

Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Scatter

Georgia -6.5

Total

62.5

money line

Georgia -255, OSU +215

Pick up line

Georgia -7

Opening total

60.5