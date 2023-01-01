Daniels saves the day for the girls’ hockey team | Sport

QUINCY The trouble began hours before the Stoneham-Wilmington girls’ hockey team boarded the bus to Quincy on Tuesday afternoon, when their lone goalkeeper reported to break the news that she would be unable to travel due to illness.

Just days after a 5-0 thrashing of Winchester, the Stoneham-Wilmington side would not be able to afford another embarrassing defeat at this stage of the young season. But lacking the services of Prime Minister Maddie Sainato, choices were limited. The only solution, according to coach John Lapiana, was to survey the team for an intrepid individual who would be willing to don the goalie’s equipment and try her hand at an unfamiliar position.

We asked for volunteers and Gabby Daniels and Ashley Mercier came forward right away, Lapiana said. Gabby had played in net in a team game last year, she enjoyed it and then asked if there was ever a chance, if she could qualify again.

Lapiana admitted it was a tough decision as Daniels would be leaving an important role as a second-line center. But he was confident that Grace Tobias had both the offensive skills and the defensive mindset and would be able to replace Daniels.

It turned out that the concerns were unfounded. Not only did Stoneham-Wilmington claim a relatively easy 6-2 win over a struggling Quincy-North Quincy Presidents team, yet another partnership program, but Daniels proved she was up to the task, stopping 13 of 15 bids. Wilmington-Stoneham improved to 3-1 with the win.

When Maddie texted the coach this morning, he took the captains aside and told one of you to come forward, recalled Daniels, who made a huge skate save in the third period on a clean breakaway from one of Quincy’s leading scorers. I got up and that’s how it all started.

The obvious strategy for Stoneham-Wilmington, with an untested substitute in net, was to try and build a comfortable lead and limit the number of visits from the opposition. SW tri-captain Lucija Romanowski obliged, with her first of the season just 42 seconds into the game, beating QNQ goalkeeper Hailey Concannon with a shot from the right point.

Last year, Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie was the team’s leading scorer, with 21 goals and 7 assists to her credit. Snakebit through the first three games of this season, she reversed that trend with a hat-trick to lead her club over QNQ. She scored her first at 9:29 of the opening frame by skating over the crease and burying it as the keeper took the lead.

Less than a minute later, Sophia Romanowski put Stoneham-Wilmington ahead, 3-0, by tapping in a loose puck up front during a scrum. Kara DiGiovanni and Marissa Thorne provided the helpers in what later turned out to be the winner.

Mackenzie Ilacqua pulled off a quick shutout as the action got underway in the second period, earning goal credit on one of the few Daniels failures of the afternoon. As Ilacqua shoved a half-hearted bid toward the net, Daniels swept the crease with her stick in an attempt to clear the puck. Instead, it jumped over the blade and trickled over the line.

Lily MacKenzie answered with a few goalscoring moves. Late in the middle frame, she stole the puck just inside her own blue line and carried it down the right wing, speeding into the Quincy zone. She was separated from a few pursuers and literally picked her spot, unassisted. After the break she made it 5-1 and scored her third goal of the afternoon on a pass from Katelin Halley.

We didn’t really know much about this Quincy team and at first I was worried about putting our second line center in the net, MacKenzie said. But after we scored on our first serve, I felt better. It turned out that this was the right match not to have our regular keeper.

Abigail Newton added a late goal for QNQ, while Halley took her second of the year, from Tobias and Grace Bonner to round out the scoring.

We did what we had to do and put together a team that we thought could win this game, Lapiana said. What we tried to do today was clean shots at the net and eliminate all gambling. We always try to do that, but today we emphasized that. We had a bigger circumference and a smaller slot and we were successful for much of the game.

Stoneham-Wilmington will then host Woburn in a rematch at the Stoneham Arena on Friday at 1pm. In their recent meeting, SW got a 5-1 victory over the Tanners.