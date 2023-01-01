a handy guide for an Indian sports fan

2023, like 2022, will be packed with multi-sport World Cup action, a quadrennial multi-sport event, along with several World and Asian Championships.

From an Indian perspective, next year will be crucial. 2023 will be the third consecutive year of Indian athletes competing in a multi-sport event, with the COVID-19 postponed Asian Games due to take place in China in September.



1 Related

In 2021 and 2022, Indian athletes have set new standards at the Tokyo Olympics and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a similarly exceptional performance is expected at the Asiad in Hangzhou. In addition, this year will be the culmination of the Olympic qualifying cycle, with a number of opportunities for Indian athletes to clinch their spot at the 2024 Paris Games.

Here is ESPN India’s handy guide on what to watch out for in 2023:

(For more information, here’s a detailed calendar of all Indians in action through 2023)

Hockey World Cup (men) in January

Starting this year, India will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha from January 13 to 29. India may not be the heavy favorite for the title, but they are expected to have a deep run.

At the 2018 World Cup – also held in Odisha – India lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. But since then, the team has gone from strength to strength with medals at the 2021 Olympics (bronze) and 2022 Commonwealth Games (silver), along with good performances in the FIH Pro League (finishing 3rd in the ’20-’21 edition).

The hosts are placed in Group D along with England, Spain and Wales. India will open their campaign against Spain on January 13.

Also in field hockey, both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will compete year-round in the FIH Pro League – the top nine teams’ league. While the men’s team qualified through the rankings, the women’s team won the FIH Nations Cup to make the cut.

Asian Games in October

This will be the big test for Indian athletes. The Asian Games will both also serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 Olympics, as well as an Olympic qualifier in many disciplines.

Watch out for all the big names of India in action like any big sport as they will try to build the kind of momentum they did at the last edition in 2018 which was then carried through into the next Olympic cycle and the Tokyo Games . The Asiad will also see India’s kabaddi teams in action after a long time, as well as the debut of new Olympic sports breaks and eSports in this edition.

Cricket World Cup

Yes, World Cups. Multiple. There will be three different World Cups in 2023: the Women’s T20 World Cup in February, the Men’s ODI World Cup in October, and the first-ever Women’s Under-19 World Cup (delayed by the pandemic) in January. Every World Cup is always remarkable from an Indian cricket perspective, and this year is no different.

World Athletics Championships in August

Neeraj Chopra won silver at the World Championships. Michael Kappeler/photo alliance via Getty Images

The World Athletics Championships will be held in 2023 for the second consecutive year (the COVID-19 postponed was held last year). They are scheduled for August 19 to August 27, 2023 in Budapest. In 2022, Oregon Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian man to medal in the World Championship… and was not pleased with the silver he won. Also in athletics and Neeraj Chopra Watch there is Diamond League competition all year round.

Asian Wrestling Championships in March and April

Delhi also hosts the Asian Wrestling Championships from March 28 to April 2. Delhi also hosted the tournament in February 2020. The tournament is important as it determines the qualification for the World Championships in September, an Olympic qualifier.

World Wrestling Championships in September

This brings us to the World Championships, which will be held in Belgrade, Serbia for the second consecutive year. The dates are not yet final as it will clash with the pushed back Asian Games. There will be 90 Olympic quota spots available at the World Cup – 5 each in a category – making it a very important event for Indian wrestlers.

World Boxing Championship — Women in March, Men in May

India will host the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship for the third time (after 2006 and 2018), this year in New Delhi. The IBA World Men’s Boxing Championship will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1-14 next year.

India has a reigning world champion in Nikhat Zareen, who is also ESPN India’s Sportswoman of the Year for her title in 2022, and she hopes to defend her title at home. New Delhi 2023 will also be the first event to introduce the digital evaluation and match rating, which has been touted as an important tool for the sport of boxing.

Worlds for weightlifting and table tennis

The other World Championships this year are the World Weightlifting Championships, scheduled for September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the ITTF World Table Tennis Finals – the individual world championship – in Durban in May. While Mirabai Chanu will be another medal favorite (she won silver in 2022), an elusive table tennis medal will be one of the goals of the ever-improving TT contingent.

Indian badminton

PV Sindhu celebrates her gold medal (badminton women’s singles) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Indian badminton is at a stage where there is something to watch out for in every tournament. In January 2023, PV Sindhu is set for her comeback from injury after missing half of the 2022 season due to the injury she sustained in her gold medal run at the Commonwealth Games in July. In men’s singles, India currently has three top-15 players in the world No. 7 Lakshya Sen, No. 8 HS Prannoy and No. 12 Kidambi Srikanth. The highest ranked Indians, and ESPN India’s Male Athletes of the Year, are Satwilsairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ranked No. 5 in the world.

These players built a reputation in 2022 with a historic Thomas Cup win and a CWG sweep, and are sure to carry that momentum into the new year, which kicks off in May with the Olympic qualifying cycle. The major tournaments are the Asian Games, always a tough proposition for badminton, the World Championships in August and the Sudirman Cup in May – the mixed team world championships held alternately with the Thomas and Uber Cup.

NOTE: The India Open – to be played in Delhi in January – has been upgraded to a 750 this year and despite a deadly draw for Indians, the top international stars will be in action.

Indian football

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup may be postponed to 2024 as the host countries moved from China to Qatar and weather conditions there make winter the best choice. But there will be two other continental club competitions to watch for Indian football – the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League in the second half of the year.

FIFA Women’s World Cup in August

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is held in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament has expanded to 32 teams, similar to that of the men’s. The USA are two-time defending champions, remember when Megan Rapinoe was a baller in 2019?

In addition, the men Rugby World Cup is held in September and October in France and the men Basketball World Cup is held in several Asian countries in August and September.