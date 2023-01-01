Connor Bedard Canada Sweden World Junior Championship Summary





Canada defeated Sweden 5-1 on Saturday on the final day of the preliminary round of the World Junior Championships in Halifax. Canada finished second in Group A and will meet Slovakia in the quarter-finals on Monday. Connor Bedard registered four assists and now has six goals and 12 assists in the tournament. Bedard tied Eric Lindros for the Canadian all-time points record at the World Junior Championship with 31 and also tied with Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) for the Canadian single-tournament record with 18 points. The 17-year-old didn’t even know he had matched the long-standing figure. “It was news to me,” said Bedard after the game. “To have my name in the same sentence as him is crazy.” Brennan Othmann extended Canada’s lead with his second goal of the game 35 seconds into the third period. Kevin Korchinski then closed the scoring with his first goal of the tournament. Othmann had nothing but praise for Bedard after the victory over Sweden. “His confidence is going through the roof right now,” said Othmann. “That’s the key to this game, confidence, having a positive attitude. He’s so easy going. He takes things easy and he’s an excellent hockey player. Sweden had a chance to clear a two-goal deficit in the second period, but failed to take advantage of a two-man lead for 53 seconds. Both teams were kept in the center frame of the board. Canada jumped out to an early lead with first period goals from Joshua Roy, Othmann and Tyson Hinds. Roy opened the scoring 57 seconds into the game, followed by Othmann with a power play at 2:08 and Hinds just past halfway into the opening frame. Thomas Milic got the start in the net for Canada. Sweden countered with Carl Lindbom. Canadian head coach Dennis Williams was satisfied with his netminder’s game on Saturday. “He’s made a lot of big saves for us,” said Williams. “Sometimes those go unnoticed, but his rebound control was perfect and he never gave up a second or third chance, so it was great to see.” Canadian center Zack Ostapchuk received a five-minute penalty and misspelling for kneeling in the first period. Ludvig Jansson found the net for Sweden in the ensuing power play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/world-juniors/connor-bedard-canada-sweden-world-junior-championship-recap-1.1900104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos