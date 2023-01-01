Cricket Body requests Rishabh Pant fans not to visit him in hospital





The 25-year-old was alone in the car (File) dehradun: Shyam Sharma, director of Delhi and the District Cricket Association (DDCA), expressed concern on Saturday about visitors flocking to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is being treated at a hospital in Uttarakhand. “Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid doing so, as there is a risk of infection,” he said. “There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there is a chance of infection for Pant,” DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI over the phone. Shyam Sharma arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Saturday to meet cricketer Rishabh Pant who had been admitted there after the accident. DDCA director said Pant is stable and recovering. “He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in contact with the doctors here. Jay Shah is keeping an eye on it. He will remain hospitalized here from now on. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole ( when the accident happened),” said Shyam Sharma. Earlier in the day, Shyam Sharma said the batsman-wicketkeeper would be flown to Delhi for his plastic surgery if necessary. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “A team from Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if necessary we will move him to Delhi and chances are we will see him to Delhi for plastic surgery.” Sharma informed reporters on Saturday that Pant told him he was trying to save his car from potholes when the accident happened. Pant suffered a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee when his car collided with the dividing line on Roorkee’s Narsan border near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and sustained injuries to his back, forehead and leg. According to photos from the site, the car was badly burned and Pant was at the wheel when he had the accident. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant had been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle crashed into a roadblock and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he dozed off on the steering wheel. According to SK Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Countryside) “He was on his way to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep behind the wheel one kilometer before Narsan towards Roorkee.” “Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he is examined. After that, we will take the next steps,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun. Featured video of the day Tunisha Sharma’s suicide and our neglect of mental health

