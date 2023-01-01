Georgia Bulldogs defeat Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship









CNN

—

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the second semifinal of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game. Trailing by six points at the end of the 4th quarter, defending national champion Georgia climbed a 72-yard drive capped by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s third touchdown pass of the game to take the lead with 54 seconds remaining . Ohio State used that time to drive the ball into field goal range and set up a 50-yard effort for kicker Noah Ruggles. But Ruggles hooked the punt to the left and the Bulldogs escaped with the 1-run win. Georgia is the first team to come back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in College Football Playoff history, according to the NCAA. Earlier Saturday, the Texas Christian University’s No. 3 Horned Frogs entered the first semifinal as underdogs and pulled off a big upset, delivering a thrilling 51-45 win against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The Horned Frogs, who started the season outside the Top 25, defeated the previously undefeated Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever. The Big Ten champions got into the game by more than a touchdown, but TCU never trailed in the game en route to a shot at the national championship. Heisman runner-up Max Duggan threw for 225 yards and four total touchdowns, while Emari Demarcado added 150 yards on the ground at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Bulldogs will take on the Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, January 9 for the championship game. TCU is aiming for its first national championship since 1938 and first for a Big 12 team since 2005, while Georgia is aiming to become the first back-to-back national champion since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 and the first repeat champion in the College Football Playoff Era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/01/sport/college-football-playoffs-2022-results/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos