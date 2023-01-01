To host big events or not?: the eternal dilemma of Indian tennis

There are no Indian singles tennis players in the top 200 in the world. In 2022, no Indian singles player was in the main draw of a Grand Slam. The last men’s player to win an ATP singles tournament was Leander Paes in 1998 and the last women’s player was Sania Mirza in 2005.

Against this backdrop of continued underperformance, India’s flagship tennis event, the ATP Maharashtra Open, kicks off in Pune on Monday. The WTA Chennai Open also debuted last August, giving the country a 250-point event on both professional tours.

However, the importance of hosting these events has been questioned with virtually no local presence in the final stages of the draw. Most Indians rely on direct entry wildcards awarded by tennis tournament organizers to compete and usually deflect in the early stages.

In the past, India had shown huge interest in an ATP event, especially when it was previously held in Chennai. Rafael Nadal played in Chennai in 2004 aged 17 and would return twice, starting his historic 2008 season there, finishing in the final.

With the tennis calendar busier than ever and marquee fees rising, the big names haven’t come to India to play for a few years now. And without an Indian putting on a show, the stands of the Balewadi Tennis Complex, the venue for the Pune event, have not been packed.

Sunder Iyer, secretary of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) responsible for hosting the event, insists that his presence in the tennis calendar is essential even if no Indians are seen.

The branding is important. Without events like this, India will not be a global tennis destination, he said. In addition, through the wildcards we offer Indians the chance to play at a high level that they will not get anywhere else.

As usual, India’s number 1 Mukund Sasikumar has been awarded a wild card into the main draw along with Sumit Nagal, the last Indian to make it into the main draw of a Major. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri, among others, also participate in the qualification.

Not a local star

Countries like reigning Davis Cup champions Canada and Italy have proven that hosting high-profile tournaments can be good for developing the game in the region by reinvesting the huge revenue generated from them. But without at least one exciting Indian player, ticket sales, TV rights monetization and sponsorships from the event remain too low for the MSLTA to reallocate funds for grassroots development.

Iyer acknowledges that without a top Indian player at the event it will be difficult to make it sustainable. We have to produce our own heroes like India does in other sports. There’s no denying that, he said.

The process of producing those heroes lies on the other side of this argument – that the resources spent hosting ATP and WTA events should be spent hosting multiple lower level events – instead on Challenger and ITF level.

Vishal Uppal, the non-playing captain of India’s Billie Jean King Cup team (formerly Fed Cup), says there is no shortage of talent in Indian singles tennis, but talent has not honed due to lack of competitive opportunities at home. . He believes the emphasis on 2-3 emerging talents, rather than creating a broader talent pool, could be one reason for this.

While an ATP tour event in India is drawing some attention, the need of the hour is to focus on hosting more Challenger and ITF tournaments in India. We need our talent pool to play at least 20 international tournaments each for men and women in India, said Uppal, who runs the Tennis Project Academy in Gurugram, a venue where he hosted two ITF $25,000 tournaments this year.

It is to the credit of the players that they take the opportunity. There were seven men’s ITF tournaments in India, and four were won by Indians, while there were nine women’s ITF tournaments with three Indian champions. Many others went deep into the draw to marginally improve their rankings for other tournaments on the calendar.

Perhaps to highlight the gap from the international standard, the two Challengers – one level above ITF but one step below ATP in Bengaluru – did not see even a single Indian reach the quarterfinals.

The way forward

The dangers of India’s underperformance in tennis could mean that promising junior players don’t see the kind of training and development needed to transition them smoothly to the professional tour and eventually get them into the main draws of Grand Slams.

If players show promise, the goal seems to be to get to elite academies abroad, either through a scholarship or incurring huge fees. Four Indian juniors are currently in the top 100 of the ITF rankings, three of which are training abroad.

Both Shruti Ahlawat and Yuvan Nandal train at the Impact Tennis Academy in Thailand, under the guidance of coach Stephen Koon.

Manas Dhamne does part of his training in Italy, under the tutelage of Riccardo Piatti, who has worked with Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, among others, and most recently with Jannik Sinner. Dhamne, 15, has also been given a wild card to play in Pune next week.

There are risks, not just financially, but of uprooting a young player’s life by committing to training abroad. And according to Uppal, coaching talent in India is at a good level but needs support and encouragement in terms of funding and facilities.

It is not necessary to follow European or American academies blindly, he argued. There are thousands upon thousands of Indian children who have gone abroad to train and are lost. We need to make sure that when our kids go abroad to train, there is accountability from their coaches.

Borrow from badminton

Unlike tennis, other Olympic sports in the country have increased significantly, with individual athletes now bringing home international medals.

For example, much of the recent rise of badminton in India can be attributed to Pullela Gopichand and his academy which opened its doors in 2008, funded by entrepreneur Nimmagadda Prasad. Once the academy started producing top players including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, numerous business partners got involved, and the academy is now a world-class facility.

While no two sports can be equated exactly, the parallels between badminton and tennis are easy to draw. They are both popular recreational sports in India, both had historical examples of individual success, and both saw pioneering women break into the 21st century. However, badminton has left tennis in the country thanks to the ecosystem of sharpening and creating a supply chain of talent thanks to the emergence of the Gopichands academy.

It would be a mistake to define an academy only as infrastructure – a large training hall equipped with a constant supply of shuttles and a gym, although all of these are important.

What Gopichand has achieved has been due to more than just real estate. It was all career planning – the fitness and conditioning work, sports science, tournament and travel planning, choosing the right time to move into seniors, choosing the duration of training in camps and balancing it with tournament play, injury management and goal setting for top level. This, apart from hours of self-sparring on practice fields, starting with 4am sessions and in-game tactical coaching in major tournaments. He built entire paths.

Of course, it is unrealistic to expect a similar academy for tennis. But once Gopichands academy paved the way, others around the country also came forward. For example, Lakshya Sen, number 7 in the world, hails from Prakash Padukones academy in Bengaluru, who, despite coming up many years before Gopichands, rose to prominence afterwards.

Private academies need to emerge and create a well-defined player development system to make top-level tennis training more accessible and make tennis dreams more realistic.

At the same time, these academies and promising individual players should be sponsored by people with big pockets. Until then, with a few exceptions, Indian tennis will not be able to emerge from this period of underachievement and will continue to piggyback on the clothes of its experienced doubles specialists.