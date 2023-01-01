Men’s Basketball past Tennessee Tech for first OVC win





Next game: at Little Rock 4-1-2023 | 7:30 PM 04 Jan (Wed) / 7:30 pm Bee Small stone History The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (6-9, 1-1 OVC) earned its first conference victory of the season with an 82-64 victory over Tennessee Tech (4-11, 0-2 OVC) on Saturday afternoon at Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo. GAME OVERVIEW The Lions fell behind early on, as the Golden Eagles held a 9-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game. Cam Burrell turned momentum on a put-back dunk to turn it into a three-point spread. A minute later, Kenon Cole emptied a three-point bucket to give the Lions their first lead of the game at 10-9. At 7:20, Cole hit another deep shot to give Lindenwood a 23–18 lead. Cole went on to make a 3-pointer on the next two possessions while busy shooting the ball. Within two minutes of the opening half, Chris Kinds made a layup to put the Lions ahead by double digits. Lindenwood led by a margin of 45–34 to close out the first 20 minutes. Cole was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, including 4-of-4 from behind the arc. Early in the second half, Burrell hit a shot from three-point range to keep the momentum going. Burrell put the Lions up 59-49 near the 13-minute mark to keep the margin manageable. Jacob Tracey gave Lindenwood a sizable lead with a three-pointer, giving it a 77-59 lead. The Lions rolled to their first OVC win on Saturday by an 82-64 final over Tennessee Tech. QUOTE “Great team win for us tonight, everyone played a role,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “Exciting to get our first OVC win in front of a huge crowd. We keep improving winning or losing, and that’s the best part.” GAME LEADERS

Kenon Cole (23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 8-of-10 FG)

Cam Burrell (19 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 1 STL, 9-of-14 FG)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (14 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB) NEXT ONE Lindenwood goes to Little Rock, Ark on Wednesday. to tackle Little Rock at 7:30 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2022/12/31/mens-basketball-powers-past-tennessee-tech-for-first-ovc-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos