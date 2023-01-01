Cricket teams from RHTYSC, NAMILCO, Pepsi and Bakewell present University Scholarship to Jonathan Rampersaud





THE Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC), founded in 1990 by a three-time winner of the Commonwealth Youth Service, the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club has always placed a special emphasis on the importance of education for its members and young people in all over the old county. Last Thursday, the club continued this tradition by presenting a scholarship from the University of Guyana to 19-year-old Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rampersaud.

The national under-19 vice-captain is currently taking classes at the university’s Tain Campus as he pursues a bachelor’s degree in business management. Earlier this year he graduated cum laude for his Associate Degree. RHTYSC Secretary Hilbert Foster had promised Rampersaud’s mother Rohanie that the RHTYSC would help her son pursue an educational background. Foster stated that the commitment was made because he was very impressed with Rampersaud’s drive and hard work to succeed on and off the cricket field and also to support his mother, who is the sole breadwinner in the house. He noted that his assistant has always placed special emphasis on his education and also excelled at the CSEC when he was a student at JC Chandisingh Secondary School.

The scholarship was made possible by the teams of RHTYSC NAMILCO First Division, Bakewell Second Division and Pepsi Under-19. Rampersaud, who was recently the leading wicket taker for the Guyana Under-19 team in the 2022 CWI Regional Tournament, will play for all three teams. He is the captain of the Pepsi Under-19 team, vice-captain of the Bakewell Second Division team and a senior member of the NAMILCO Thunderbolt First Division team. His teammates include Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Shawn Perreira, Assad Fudadin, Eon Hooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Mahendra Gopilall, Jermey Sandia, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Matthew Pottaya and Jason Sinclair.

The scholarship is a continuation of the cricket team’s efforts to promote the importance of education as part of its large-scale Say No/Say Yes program targeting more than 80 youth in the Ancient County. The team under the program organizes Republic Bank’s annual summer camp, honors teachers and outstanding students, distributes educational materials including school bags, organizes educational competition programs such as essay, spelling bees, debate contest, and assists students with bicycles to get to school. The team also publishes youth magazines, stickers, youth information booklets and the placement of billboards in the province. Rampersaud stated in short remarks that he was very happy that the club he has represented since he was 12 years old has invested in his future. He was committed to making his teammates and club very proud.

