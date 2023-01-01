UGA football vs. OSU Buckeyes game score, Peach Bowl live updates

ATLANTA Georgia had a late Saturday night comeback, relying on Stetson Bennett to lead a late scoring drive as the Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs advance to the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row.

23:48 | Georgia football takes late lead in College Football Playoff

Stetson Bennett hits AD Mitchell for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds to play and Georgia leads Ohio State 42-41. The Bulldogs went 72 yards in five plays.

23:41 | Ohio State adds to lead

A 48-yard field goal extends Ohio State’s lead to 41–35 with 2:43 left to play. Georgia returns to the 28 and Georgia takes over.

23:27 | Stetson Bennett to Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown

Georgia strikes on the first play on an Ohio State punt, while Stetson Bennett finds a wide open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs added a 2-point conversion, Stetson to Ladd McConkey, and cut Ohio State’s lead to 38–35 with 8:41 left to play.

23:15 | UGA football gets field goal from Podlesny

Jack Podlesny hits a 31-yard field goal and Georgia trims Ohio State’s lead to 38–27 with 10:14 left to play.

11:03 | Georgia football follows up by two touchdowns as the fourth quarter begins

Georgia drives at the end of the third quarter, but Ohio State leads by two scores, 38-24.

10:29 | Ohio State extends lead

The Buckeyes go 70 yards in six plays, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud to Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State leads 35-24 early in the third quarter.

21:56 | Ohio State strikes back again

CJ Stroud’s third touchdown pass of the game goes for 37 yards to Xavier Johnson for a 28-24 lead with 49 seconds left in the half. Georgia has given up 740 yards in the past six quarters.

21:52 | Jack Podlesny puts Georgia ahead

The Bulldogs have come back from a two-touchdown deficit to lead 24-21 with 1:44 to go in the first half on a Jack Podlesny on a 32-yard field goal. The Bulldogs went 53 yards on 8 plays.

9:35 pm| Georgia QB Stetson Bennett TD run ties the game

Kenny McIntosh’s 52-yard run – he slipped on the turf and went down – set up a 3-yard designed run by Stetson Bennett for a touchdown. Tied at 21 with 6:07 left in the first half.

21:25 | Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington goes to the locker room

Big tight end Darnell Washington went through the tunnel to have a left ankle injury checked. He has one catch for 9 yards on the night. He is a great force in the blocking game. A press box announcement said Washington is “out for now.

21:23 | Georgia Bulldog Kendall Milton’s touchdown run narrows Ohio State’s lead

Kendall Milton broke a tackle in the backfield and went 11 yards for the touchdown to cut Ohio State’s lead to 21-14 with 9:16 left in the first half. The big game: Stetson Bennett 47 yards to Arian Smith.

21:15 | CJ Stroud hurts Georgia defense

Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud threw his second touchdown pass of the game, dodging the pass rush and hitting Marvin Harrison on a 16-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes led 21-7 with 10:56 left in the first half.

21:10 | Ohio State Buckeyes march 75 yards for score and interception

Ohio State marches 11 plays in 75 yards and on a pass interference penalty to Javon Bullard, Miyan Williams scored on a 2-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes brought in a fullback for the run. Ohio State leads 14-7 with 12:30 remaining in the first quarter.

On the first play, Bennett was under pressure and tried to hit Kenny McIntosh on the left. The pass was picked up by linebacker Steele Chambers.

20:45 | Bulldogs strike back

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hit running back Kenny McIntosh on a screen pass and he ran into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. Bulldogs tied at 7 with 3:15 left in the first quarter. Bennett is 9 of 10 for 110 yards and a touchdown.

20:35 | Marvin Harrison Jr. brings the pain to Georgia

Ohio State jumps to Georgia 7-0 with 8:16 left in the first quarter. CJ Stroud ran out of time and hit Marvin Harrison Jr. who crossed the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. Stroud is 4 of 5 for 79 yards. Harrison has 3 catches for 66 yards.

19:47 | Amarius Mims at work with the Georgia Bulldogs offensive line

Warren McClendon moved pretty well during the pre-match warmups, but it’s Amarius Mims lining up with the starting unit on the right tackle, McClendon following him with the second group.

19:34 | Tons of pregame warmup updates

I just got back from the field where I did some laps and took note of the scene.

First of all, when I got back into my seat, I saw offensive tackle Warren McClendon dressed and running first in front of Amarius Mims. McClendon is coming off an MCL injury. We’ll see who starts.

Among those spotted on the field: former Jaguars, Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Also here is former Stanford coach David Shaw. Mark Richt, who was honored by entering the Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, chatted with UGA President Jere Morehead.

Ladd McConkey is decked out. I saw him go high up for a catch during the warm up and he was one of those field kicks.

Uga sits in the corner of Georgia’s sideline in his portable doghouse.

18:27 | Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the field for warmups

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, wearing headphones, is on the field as the other wideouts warm up. He just made a few catches with one hand.

The team’s top wide receiver in catches will be available today with tendonitis in his knees and has been practicing all week, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported Saturday. Broadcasting partners have more access to the practice than most media outlets. We don’t know how available, she said. A lot of it is a pain management situation.

17:58 | Today’s umpire and captain of the Georgia Bulldogs game

Tonight’s referee is Chris Coyte. He leads a Pac-12 crew.

Georgia’s game captains tonight include injured outside linebacker Nolan Smith. He was lost this season with a torn pectoral muscle, but served as a student assistant of sorts during practice this week.

The others: quarterback Stetson Bennett, safety Chris Smith and center Sedrick Van-Pran Granger.

5:50 pm | Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia coach Kirby Smart went through the Atlanta version of the Dawg Walk outside with son Andrew. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and teammates are already on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stroud was found to be carrying a small camera to capture the scene.

By the way, Georgia will wear a helmet decal honoring late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

17:31 | Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on Brock Bowers, Georgia offense

Ohio State fell victim to major action against Michigan. Now it will have to slow down a diverse Georgia offensive.

It’s a lot different than a real dispersal system because you’re physically attacked at the line of scrimmage and then you’re enticed to fight back and that’s when the play action comes, said Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Brock Bowers leads Georgia with 52 catches for 726 yards and 6 touchdowns and Darnell Washington has 26 for 417 and 2 touchdowns

Their tight ends are very good and often they run wide open, Knowles said. How does that happen?

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry said this about Ohio State’s defense on the air: “This is an aggressive defense. This is a defense where you’re going to give up big plays because you’ve got men in hand-to-hand, you’ve got all the time blitzes. It’s boom or bust. It’s high risk, high reward.”

5:05 pm | Georgia football’s Kelee Ringo will try to beat Ohio State Buckeye star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The game’s matchup may well see Ohio State All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against Georgia redshirt sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo when they go against each other.

He’s probably going to be the most athletic cornerback I’ve played against all year and probably the biggest, Harrison said. He likes 6-2 and 210. Very fast. Can jump out of the gym, it’s definitely going to be a challenge. In terms of athletics, they were probably just as equal, so it will probably come down to skill and technique.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ringo scored with his second-lowest outing against LSU. He was targeted 11 times, giving up 5 catches and 71 yards.

I think he’s getting better all the time, said Georgia DB coach Fran Brown. We all have ups and downs in football. One day it can be a good day in practice and the next day it can be a bad day. He’s doing well. I think he’s giving up one touchdown this year. He plays well. He just needs to be consistent in the next game. That’s all it comes down to.

Ringo said Georgia’s secondary worked to stay close to the receiver’s hips, have good technique and be aggressive when the ball is about to be caught to come up with breaks and plays on the ball.

Honestly, it’s a huge blessing to be in that situation and be able to show our talent that we’re a good player, like both of us, and have the opportunity to compete against someone like ourselves.

16:32 | Long day for Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes for prime time game

After 11 a.m., Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his team made an early trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get the legs moving and stretched in what Day said on ESPN served as a shoot around. He didn’t want the team locked in the hotel all day.

We’re going to play loose, be aggressive and attack people, Day said Dec. 3 on ESPN’s College Gameday. There can be, moving forward, no one in our program who is pressured and feels pressured. We’re just going to roll, and I think we could be a dangerous team here in the playoffs.

Georgia was scheduled to hold a walk-through at the Marriott Marquis team hotel, but coach Kirby Smart wanted his team to relax physically and emotionally.

We want them coiled like a spring, ready to cut loose, Smart said on the SEC Network.

Where and when will the Georgia Bulldogs play the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m

How can I know UGA vs. Stream OSU on TV?

TV: ESPN (channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network),YouTube TV (2 week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7 days free trial), fuboTV (7 days free trial)

Live stream: Watch ESPN (cable subscription required), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How do I radio football from Georgia vs. Ohio State listening?

Radio: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah)

Online radio: georgiadogs.com, SiriusXM (Channel 84)

What is the latest betting line for UGA football vs. Ohio State?

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State, according to Tipico. the oddsmaker for USA TODAY.The over-under is 62 points.