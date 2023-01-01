Tennis-Andreescu back from the rim to Muguruza in Adelaide





ADELAIDE (Reuters) Bianca Andreescu roared back after being knocked out early on by former world number one Garbine Muguruza to triumph 0-6 7-6(3) 6-1 in a thrilling battle that kicked off on Sunday with the Adelaide International 1 tournament. The clash between the former Grand Slam champions at the WTA 500 event looked set to be a one-sided affair as Andreescu trailed one set and trailed 5-2 in the next, but the 2019 US Open winner found her groove and climbed come back one. She dragged the second set to a tie-break and built a 4-2 lead before drawing in the match against two-time big winner Muguruza with a powerful ace. She then blasted ahead 3–1 in the decider before sealing off victory as Muguruza wilted. In the second set I really had to change my game plan. I told myself to go for it, whatever happens, happens, Andreescu said. I put more proceeds in court and more services in court. I’m so glad I got that out, I have no idea how. Next up for the Canadian is Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova, who will take on Monday as the fourth seed. Estonian Kaia Kanepi also came through a tough battle as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6 6-1 6-4. GAUFF HEADLINES RETURNING AUCKLAND CLASSIC Top-seeded American Coco Gauff begins her preparations for the Australian Open January 16-29 with a first-round match against Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday, a day after the WTA 250 event returns to the tour. The 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were canceled due to the COVID pandemic, after American great Serena Williams triumphed for her last WTA title in 2020. We’ve never played before, but I hit her when I was younger, Gauff said of a potentially awkward showdown with Maria after the draw on Sunday. It was clear she had a great Wimbledon run. She was one of the first players I talked to when I was 15 and went on tour. My former coach was good friends with her husband, so I know her quite well on a personal level. Four Grand Slam champions Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens also compete. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

