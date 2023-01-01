Robbins Nets OT winner for men’s hockey at Colorado College





This is how you bounce back! Less than 24 hours after a loss to Colorado College, Princeton responded with a 2–1 victory in overtime to secure a series split at Colorado Springs. The win, Princeton’s first-ever in his eighth game at CC, came via a Adam Robbins escape with 1:35 left in OT. Happy New Year! Adam Robbins with a nifty dang in OT for a huge bounce back win over Colorado College!@Buccigross | @TeamECH | @ecachockey | @NCAAIceHockey pic.twitter.com/WdDfnIxiR8 Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 1, 2023 Nick Karabin had the other goal for Princeton and scored his first collegiate goal to open the scoring early in the third. I love to see it! Great face-off win from Spencer Kersten put on Nick Karabin for his first collegiate goal! pic.twitter.com/ugq88Sxmha Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 1, 2023 Ethan Pearson made 26 saves in the win to secure his seventh win of the season. Neither team scored on the power play in the game, Princeton killed all eight of Colorado College’s power plays. Princeton successfully killed two Colorado College penalties in the first five minutes, allowing no shots on target during the few early CC powerplays. In fact, it wasn’t until 8:37 into the game that Colorado College made its first shot on target. By the time the first period was over, Princeton had killed five Colorado College power plays, including 1:25 of a 5-on-3. The shots were tied, 13-13, in the second period as the pace picked up. The trio of Liam Gorman , Brendan Gorman and Ian Murphy had a five-shot-on-target stretch mid-period during one shift, but was unable to resolve Matt Vernon. In the last minute of the period it was time Ethan Pearsons turn to dial up key saves with two in the last 0:17. Nick Karabin finally broke the deadlock with his first collegiate goal 4:27 into the third period. Spencer Kersten needed two cracks to win a faceoff and eventually kick the puck back to Carabin, who blasted through traffic and through Vernon from the point for a 1-0 Princeton lead. Colorado College answered with a Jack Millar goal on a 4-on-4 game with 8:49 left in the third. In a confrontation in the Princeton zone, CC worked the puck to Millar at the left spot for a low wrist shot that found the back of the net. Princeton returns home next weekend for a special celebration of 100 years of Hobey Baker Rink as the Tigers welcome Harvard (January 6) and Dartmouth (January 7) for 7:00 p.m. faceoffs. Read the full article

