Sid Naresh – Role Model





Happy New Year from the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy! We wish you the best for 2023! We’re here to help you on your table tennis journey, every step of the way. Today we want to share one important principle with you! Find a role model and copy it! This is one of the best ways to improve your game in 2023. (see attached video) Today we want to put the spotlight on US Junior National Champion Sid Naresh! What are some amazing things about Sid? #1 He has a table tennis goal for a long team that he works on daily! #2 He goes above and beyond the call of duty and tries to put in extra exercise and conditioning on a daily basis. #3 He is coachable, really tries to absorb as much information as possible and immediately apply it in his game. #4 He has a long-term perspective, knowing that he needs to make more daily improvements than winning today if he is to achieve long-term success! Regardless of whether it’s Sid or any other player, we encourage you to choose a role model – someone who plays just like you with their serving and receiving and playing patterns and copies your style to them; realize it’s more than style, it’s their approach to the game that gives them maximum improvement! If you’d like to come to the final Ohio Winter Camp next week, we’d love to have you! We also have two January tournaments fast approaching. Finally, we are in our last minutes of the donation campaign! If you could make one last contribution, it would greatly help us to move forward stronger in 2023! Thanks in advance for your great support!

You have several options to donate: #1 Donate directly to the Non Profit

#2 Call or text me 330-949-9230 and I will process payment to the nonprofit over the phone

#3 Stop by the Pro Shop today

#4 Donate directly to the nonprofit atGoFundMe Fair, Samson Dubina CEO – Samson Dubina Educational Table Tennis Academy, Inc. 501(C)(3) Nonprofit Organization

