Bobcats fall short against Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN, Mont. A starting three-pointer by Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with a 19-second left-hander gave the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70–67 New Year’s Eve game.

The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several chances to win late in the game. Montana State would make an inbound pass down the track in under two minutes Caleb Fuller until RaeQuan battle , then the Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) left the door open by splitting a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left. But Robert Ford III long, tying three-point effort was off the buzzer.

“We still gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” the Montana State head coach said Danny Sprinkle Bobcat told Sports Radio Network. “When Venters made that big shot, we were in our 1-3-1 and matched, but we were rotating a fraction of a second too slowly and he made a big move.”

Eastern Washington defeated MSU by a 40-29 margin, plus it had 18 rematch points ahead of the Bobcats’ nine. Despite turning the ball 18 times, the Eagles made up for their mistakes by scoring 45.5% of their threes in the second half, with three coming in the final five minutes.

“We’ve gone too strong, which is a terrible thing to say, especially at home,” Sprinkle said. “We were beaten at our own game. Eastern Washington probably hit four of their threes off offensive rebounds. They had 18 bounce points, which was the difference in the game.”

After falling behind at halftime, Montana State got back into the game thanks to an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double by redshirt junior guard Darius Brown II . The CSUN transfer scored 12 of his team-best 18 points in the second half, most of which came from big three-pointers that helped launch the Bobcat offense. Brown II’s 18 points were the best of the season; the double-double was the third of his career.

“Darius kept us in the game,” Sprinkle said. “When we were stagnant offensively, he saved us with late threes. That’s the type of player he is. I’m proud of him for fighting, competing and for leading us with 11 rebounds.”

Bobcat’s defense held on early, forcing two quick EWU wraps in the first two minutes and holding the Eagles without a field goal until 3:10 p.m. Moments later compensating technical errors from RaeQuan battle and Ethan Price led to a bevy of free throws that helped EWU score within two, 8-6.

Tyler Patterson led to the MSU offense for the second game in a row. His first three put MSU ahead 13–11 with 12:08 left, but the Eagles would tie the game on a pair of Tyreese Davis free throws on the next possession. A three from Davis with 10:15 left in the first half would give EWU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Eagles led by a whopping nine points in the second half, but the Bobcats pulled a midrange jumper from within one point. Darius Brown II his first of the evening.

Late in the first half, the Bobcats used a couple of transition chances late to cut the deficit to five. Big Osobor gutted Dane Erikstrup, setting up a reverse layup of Caleb Fuller . Lecholat erased a layup from Angelo Allegri, which Brown II collected before scoring in transition at the other end. At home for the first time all season, MSU went into halftime trailing the Eagles 33–28.

Need a spark in the second half, Caleb Fuller delivered for the Bobcats. The senior forward dropped threes on back-to-back possession to give MSU a 36-35 lead with 18:30 to play.

“Caleb got the energy going in the building,” Sprinkle said. “That’s what we need from him: we need him to make good shots for us. He gets those open looks if we keep moving the ball.”

As the game wobbled over the next possessions, neither team led by more than four points. Then Brown II took over.

Brown II got in an easy three to put MSU up 42-41 RaeQuan battle took over with four straight runs. Patrick MacMahon secured an offensive rebound from a missed free throw by MSU, then found Brown II for three more to give MSU a 48–43 lead with 11:20 left to play. But the Bobcats would go almost four minutes without a field goal as EWU reclaimed the lead from Allegri on consecutive threes.

With less than six minutes to play, Brown II answered the call again. A deep three from the redshirt junior point guard gave MSU a 58-55 lead, then another three from Brown II put the Bobcats to four with 4:54 left. Moments later, Brown II set up a miss by Cedric Coward and a crossfield pass Anniversary Bello , who was all alone on the other side of the court for a rattling dunk. This seemed to give impetus to the Bobcats, who held a 65–63 lead with 2:15 left and the crowd on their side.

Still, Venters came alive with five consecutive points, including the green three with 19 seconds remaining, that would ultimately be the difference.

Battle added 13 points and eclipsed 700 career points in the game, plus Fuller added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting and four rebounds. Belo finished with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and Sam Lecholat added seven runs from the bench.

Angelo Allegri led the Eagles with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting, plus nine rebounds. Venters was close behind with 17 points, plus Casey Jones scored two points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Following this game, Montana State will make its first conference road trip to Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona next Thursday and Saturday. All Big Sky Conference games are streamed on ESPN+.

Going into Saturday’s game, the Bobcats were on a 14-game winning streak and had not lost a home game in 2022. MSU will begin another streak on January 12 against Idaho State. Season tickets and individual tickets for all remaining home games can be found at msubobcats.info/tickets.