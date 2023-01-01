College Football Playoff Highlights: Georgia comes back to win Peach Bowl

The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals were unlike any other. After a thrilling Fiesta Bowl, the Peach Bowl more than lived up to the hype with No. 1 Georgia coming back from a 14-point deficit to beat Ohio State 42-41.

Stetson Bennett contributed to his storied Georgia career by leading the Bulldogs on a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to put his team ahead with 54 seconds left. CJ Stroud played with his legs to get the Buckeyes into the field goal area, but a 50-yard attempt to win the game went wide left.

Georgia will advance to TCU in the national championship game on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlights of the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Ohio State first on the board

After Georgia missed a field goal on the opening drive of the game, the Buckeyes got to work

Ohio State marched off the field before CJ Stroud Marvin Harrison Jr. found during a rollout for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Money Mac

After a slow start, Georgia’s offense came to life on the second possession. Running back, Kenny McIntosh lined up as receiver and caught a screen pass, taking it 25 yards to the house. The touchdown tied the game at 7–7.

Hold on, Harrison!

The Buckeyes got away with one when Harrison made some moves to get the YAC, but the ball was knocked out of his arm while he was still running. Fortunately for Harrison, the ball rolled out of bounds and the Buckeyes kept the ball in the red zone.

Make them miss, Miyan

Miyan Williams returned in a big way for the Buckeyes. Battling an ankle injury, Williams batted the ball in for a 1-yard score to give the Buckeyes the lead back.

Marvin, Marvin

Ohio State took advantage of an interception by Steele Chambers, as Stroud escaped the pressure of the blitz before unbalancing Harrison in the end zone.

Shop for TDs at Milton’s

Bennett made up for the interception on the next drive by launching a deep completion to Arian Smith for a 47-yard gain to get the Bulldogs into Buckeyes territory.

Right after Bennett’s low hit on Smith, Kendall fought Milton and made his way to the end zone for an 11-yard score to make it a 21-14 game in the second quarter.

He’s gonna wait a touchdo, what?

McIntosh had one man to beat and sent him out. So he was on the road before six, right? Error. The Georgia star stumbled at the 10-yard line, even confusing Chris Fowler, who already said he had scored a touchdown.

Stetson score

It’s OK McIntosh, Bennett has you. The Georgia QB ran for a 3-yard score to tie the game at 21-21 midway through the second quarter.

X-man, spider-man

Ohio State made easy work of its two-minute drill. On the fourth play of the drive, Xavier Johnson caught a center field pass and took it in for a 37-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes went 75 yards on the drive to take a 28–24 lead going into halftime.

Four for CJ

Stroud continued his first-half groove in Ohio State’s opening drive of the second half, leading the Buckeye down the field before lightly throwing a touchdown to Emeka Egbuka to make it 35–21.

Scary hit on Harrison

On the third goal, Stroud threw a prayer into the end zone that originally looked like it was going to sail into the stands. But it somehow stayed in the game, allowing Harrison to try and make a play to get a huge touchdown reception. As Harrison was about to secure the catch, he was hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. The play was originally intended to be aimed, but as Bullard led with the shoulder, it was taken back and Ohio State kicked a field goal to go up 38–24 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Harrison remained on the turf for a moment before returning to the sidelines under his own power. He reportedly told his teammates that he was fine after being evaluated, but his coaches wouldn’t give him his helmet back.

How did he do that?

Brock Bowers initially fell 1 yard short on Georgia’s fourth try. But a review showed that the star’s tight end could stay in bounds just long enough for the Bulldogs to take down first.

However, Georgia was unable to fully capitalize on the second chance as Bennett threw a back pass that lost to second. The Bulldogs settled for three to make it a 38-27 game with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Is there such a thing a thing like a link timeout?

Ohio State would punt the ball after a Stroud scramble left the Buckeyes a yard short of third. But OSU ran a fake kick and got more than the yard needed to take down the first. However, the Kirby Smart and Georgia coaching staff sniffed out the team’s alignment problem and called a timeout just before Ohio State’s snap.

Airing to Arian for six hours!

After the timeout that caused Ohio State to kick the ball, Georgia swung for the fences and hit a home run on his first play with the ball back. Smith went wide as a Buckeyes defenseman slid into cover, allowing the Bulldogs receiver to score a 76-yard touchdown. A successful two-point effort cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 38–35 with 8:41 remaining.

Stellar Stetson!

After an Ohio State field goal made it 41–35 with 2:43 left, Georgia needed a touchdown. That was no problem for Bennett and the Bulldogs. They went on a five-play, 72-yard drive in 1:49 with Bennett connecting with Adonai Mitchell on a 10-yard touchdown pass to put them up 42-41 with 54 seconds left.

Calling Stroud!

The Ohio State quarterback had a big run in the last minute, going for a 27-yard gain to put the Buckeyes in field goal range with 24 seconds left.

Not good and Georgia wins!

Just as the clock struck midnight, Ohio State’s year ended. Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard kick to send the Buckeyes to the national championship game went wide to the left, keeping the Bulldogs’ hopes of going back-to-back alive.

