Meet the new glamor couple of Australian tennis





How does a cast of world superstars celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sydney? Very quiet, if you are in the middle of an event. United Cup officials arranged for a small event for competitive players to take place at their luxury hotel in the city, but there wasn’t much appetite to go big – at least not for the Czech and German stars, who will arrive at 10 a.m. back on the road in New York. Annual Day at Sydney Olympic Park. The United States and World No. 19 Frances Tiafoe have been the life of the United Cup so far, with the Americans venturing a little further afield for a harborside dinner to ring in 2023. year day. Russian issue still causes fear The exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players from last year’s Wimbledon tournament is a topic that won’t go away until Daniil Medvedev returns for this year’s Australian Open. Medvedev lost an epic final of no less than five hours and 24 minutes to Rafael Nadal last year. Twelve months can be a long time. Loading The Russian invasion of Ukraine clearly still causes great fear for ATP officials, who released their media guide this week without any acknowledgment of Medvedev’s homeland. While every other player has a suffix next to their player profile that represents their country, the Russians Medvedev and Andrey Rublev do not. Oddly enough, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin are listed as Russian in a section dedicated to former world No. 1s and multiple Grand Slam winners. Czech reality The Czech Republic revived their United Cup hopes with a landslide victory over Germany on New Year’s Day, but they have to wonder if their No. 2 men’s ranking is cursed. Just two days after Tomas Machac was forced to retire against Frances Tiafoe of the United States after a break in the second set to level his match, his replacement, Dalibor Svrcina, looked like he was about to meet the same fate. undergo. The babyfaced Czech, listed as 20 in official profiles, clung to a hamstring after ripping a forehand winner past Germany’s Oscar Otte late in the second set of their Sunday match. He required a brief medical and then stumbled back onto the field, with Otte saving a break point and then winning the next two to finish the game 7-6 (1), 6-2. In Czech we have so many [great] girls and finally boys, we have two in the top 100, one of them injured and now the third, said Czech captain Jiri Vanek, the coach and fiancée of two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova. We have to somehow improve the guys in the Czech Republic. Loading Said Kvitova: It was kind of bizarre. He felt something and he still wanted to play. I was like, Why are you doing this? That’s why I was smiling. With adrenaline he still went and walked and I thought sit down. He said no, I have to walk. Watch the United Cup live and free on the 9Network – Channel 9 and 9Gem. Every match will be available live 9Now.

