Girls’ Hockey: Alyssa Marcoux and Ava Geoffroy stand up for Lewiston in more ways than one

LEWISTON Last season, forward Alyssa Marcoux and defenseman Ava Geoffroy were depth players as the Lewiston girls’ hockey team won its fourth state championship in school history.

Now the two best friends are leaders for the Blue Devils after losing eight players from the championship-winning team, along with the resignation of head coach Ron Dumont after last season.

I knew going into the year that this year would be more of a rebuilding year, Marcoux said. My goal this year is to help the younger girls and the less experienced girls become more experienced players so we can be an all round team.

Geoffroy has also embraced her new responsibilities.

It’s definitely different, but it’s definitely exciting to play a role that helps everyone, Geoffroy said.

Coach Scott Laberge said the senior pair became leaders before the season started and he rewarded them by naming them team captains.

Honestly, it almost seemed like it came naturally to them, Laberge said. Before we even had our first practice they contacted me and they were already getting girls lined up and giving information to the girls about things they needed to know to be aware of the start of The season.

Laberge credits Geoffroy, Marcoux, and sophomore Avaya Desjardins with recruiting five players to join the team.

With a younger team this season, Geoffroy wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the team.

I’ve been there, Alyssa’s been there, where it’s something new, said Geoffroy. There was an expectation of what they expected of us. It definitely helps if you have someone who can guide you and make it so comforting.

Geoffroy reminds her teammates that she isn’t perfect and occasionally makes mistakes.

If I give them examples during games on the ice or tell them something that we as a team or they can benefit from, it will make life easier, Geoffroy said. I’ll say, I’m still not the best at it, but I recommend doing this.’

Laberge, who took on the head coaching role this season after being an assistant to Dumont in recent years, said he was pleased to see Geoffroy and Marcoux act as coaches on the ice during practice, as they started the season without an assistant. coaches, until Scott Cloutier recently started filling the role.

Especially since Scott didn’t come on board until this week, so I was alone there, Laberge said. Those leaders, not just the stuff off the ice, but on the ice. By doing many of the exercises in the past, they were able to put the girls in the correct position and explain the exercises on the side. I saw them in the corner giving tips and things like that to the newer players.

On the ice, Geoffroy and Marcoux are catalysts for Lewiston’s offensive production as Marcoux has 10 points, tying Desjardins for the team lead. Both good for seven goals and three assists. Geoffroy has five points (three goals and two assists) in seven games played. For what could be considered a year of rebuilding, the Blue Devils are doing pretty well so far with a 6-2 record.

Marcoux has almost matched her offensive performance from a season ago, when she had 13 points (five goals and eight assists). Geoffroy had six points (two goals and four assists).

Marcoux made her presence felt in the week of Christmas, scoring wins against rivals Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland and St. Doms/Winthrop/Monmouth.

Alyssa was in the right place at the right time to score some big goals, Laberge said.

The Blue Devils lost most of their offensive production from last year 94 goals, to be exact. Marcoux is just trying to do her bit by replacing Leah Landry and Leah Dube, among others.

Marcoux said she needs her teammates to produce offensively.

Last year we definitely lost a lot of skills across our entire team, Marcoux said. This year I had bigger shoes to fill for this team. I’m glad I can help them fill the role, but they also helped me in something.

Meanwhile, Geoffroy is enjoying the power play time she gets as last year’s top defenders, Lilly Gish and Charlotte Cloutier, have both graduated.

The power play is something I always loved to practice, said Geoffroy. I like to practice power plays and that’s one of my favorite things to do on the ice.

While enjoying their new role in their senior year defending the state championship, the best friends hope to leave the program in a good place for the 2023-24 season.

We are trying to grow the sport and the program, Marcoux said. Not only do we want to be a winning team this year, but we also want to be a winning team for years to come. If that means my role this year is to develop the girls into better players in the years to come after I graduate, then that’s what I’m going to do.

