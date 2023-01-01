ICC ODI World Cup, Asian games between major events

The 2023 sports calendar is full of prestigious events. Tennis continues its traditions by hosting four Grand Slam tournaments, as well as a range of ATP and WTA competitions. Likewise, cricket, Formula 1, badminton, athletics and football, among others, will entertain sports enthusiasts. (More sports news)

Fans in India in particular are in for a treat as the year kicks off with the first major event in the form of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. Also on the schedule are the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup and the Asian Games, not to mention a number of bilateral cricket series.

India kicks off the new year by taking on Asian neighbors Sri Lanka January 3 to January 15 in a home series consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs. The focus then shifts to hockey for the sport’s biggest spectacle as the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Odisha from January 13. The final is played January 29. With 16 teams from five confederations looking for the top prize in hockey, fans can expect exciting matches.

The first ICC U-19 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is finally held January 14 to January 29 after being postponed from 2021 due to COVID-19. South Africa will host all 41 games with 16 teams participating, including the Shafali Verma-led Indian side. The New Zealand men’s team then heads to India from Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is January 18.

India will play their first Test of 2023 against Australia from the start February 9th. It is one of the highly anticipated bilateral series for both Indian and Australian fans. Both teams will compete in four Tests and three ODIs. Then the eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup will start Feb. 10 in South Africa. India, playing under Harmanpreet Kaur, fell short against Australia in the 2020 final. Harmanpreet and Co will try to take that one last step to win the elusive title.

Since Pullela Gopichand in 2001, no Indian has managed to win the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship. The likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles duo Satwiksairaj Reddy-Chirag Shetty will try to make history in the start of the tournament. March 14.

From the same month, India’s annual summer jamboree, Indian Premier League, will entertain fans for almost two months and bring interesting storylines. Many will be curious if Gujarat Titans, who won their first title last year in their debut season under Hardik Pandya, can continue their form.

Two of the five Indian Grand Prix athletics events are held on March 24 and 27 March in Thiruvananthapuram. They will serve as form indicators for the Asian Games. April 2 and April 10 the third and fourth stages will be held in Bengaluru, while the fifth and final stages of the Indian Grand Prix will be held in Punjab from September 10.

Durban hosts the World Table Tennis Championships May 22nd. With Indian table tennis players excelling in recent years, this year’s World Cup is pivotal for Indian sport.

Cricket featuring Indian players returns after the IPL as India embarks on a West Indies tour July. The series consists of two tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Athletics Federation of India will continue to commemorate Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by organizing an all-state javelin competition on August 7.

A few days later, Budapest will whet the appetite of Olympic fans with the 19th edition of the World Championships in Athletics kicking off August 19.

The 2022 Asian Games have been postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 and the new dates, September 23 to October 8, were announced by the Olympics Council of Asia. The 19th edition of the event will take place in Hangzhou, China. Fans will be closely following India’s performance, with one eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Australia returns to India September, this time for ODIs, in preparation for the ODI World Cup in October. The teams play three games against each other.

Pakistan will host a major tournament, the Asia Cup, for the first time since 2008. Tensions between BCCI and PCB have already set the tone for the tournament that decides the best Asian cricket team. And a huge question mark remains over India’s participation unless the BCCI’s wish is granted and the tournament moved to a neutral venue.

As a format, ODIs can struggle. But when it’s the World Cup, everyone tunes in. India hosts the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Octoberwhich they first won in 1983 and then in 2011.

Australia’s tour of India November will be the visitors’ third bilateral match against the hosts in 2023. This time, the two cricket giants will play five T20 matches.

In DecemberIndia will go to South Africa to play their last matches of the year 2023. In the multi-format series, the teams play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.