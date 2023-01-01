Utah State Women’s Basketball loses to San Diego State, 89-55





Box Score LOGAN, Utah– Utah State Women’s Basketball lost 89-55 to San Diego State at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday. The second act of a USU basketball doubleheader at the Spectrum, the Aggies held firm with the visiting Aztecs for the first few minutes thanks to the power of a pair of three-pointers from the graduate guard Mayson Kimball . The two sides were tied at 8 apiece four minutes into the game before SDSU finished the quarter with a 16–5 run. The Aztecs maintained momentum through the second quarter en route to a 45-21 halftime advantage. Despite a 9–2 run by the Aggies in the third quarter, Utah State failed to mount a comeback in the second half. Kimball led USU with team-highs of 10 points and seven rebounds. Graduated forward Ashya Klopfenstein narrowly missed reaching double digits to finish with nine points plus four rebounds and a team-best three steals. junior security guard Tamiah Robinson led the team with five assists while freshman guard Natalie Fraley added eight points and three assists. Next one Utah State (3-10, 0-2 MW) continues its MW homestand on Thursday, January 5 at 6pm (MT) against Colorado State (8-5, 1-1 MW) in the Spectrum. Fans can follow USU Women’s Basketball on Twitter, @USUWBasketball, on Instagram, @USUWBasketball, and on Facebook, at /USUWBB. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics, and on Facebook at /USUAthletics. -USU-

