Lance Morris, Debut, Australia vs South Africa, SCG Test Team, Brett Lee, Brian Lara

Brett Lee and Brian Lara have begged Australia to bleed Lance Morris in a four-man pace attack ahead of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG.
Western Australian speed machine Morris has retained his place in the squad, with Josh Hazlewood returning from injury and Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar also brought in, with Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green out due to injury.
Ashton Agar has joined the squad, Matt Renshaw has joined the squad and Lance Morris will remain in the squad, Brendon Julian said on Fox Cricket.
What’s your lineup?
I’m actually going to bring in Josh Hazlewood for Mitchell Starc and I’m going to unleash The Wild Thing 2.0, Lee said.
Lance Morris comes in and I have Alex Carey bat No.6.
So I essentially have Hazlewood, Boland, Cummins, Morris and Nathan Lyon.
Then you have an option for Steven Smith to bowl some leggies and Travis Head.
Lara believes Australia should go to the throat and keep the pressure on South Africa’s poor batting line-up, which is struggling to score more than 200 runs per innings.
It reminds me of a West Indies team in the past where they had a four-pronged tempo attack and Roger Harper bowled some off-spin, Lara said.
Of course Australia’s off-spinner is a lot better.
I think that’s a pretty good lineup that Brett (Lee) has. Get the four fast bowlers in and keep the South Africans under 250 every turn and you’re going to win.
You don’t need all that beating.
I’m happy with Carey at number 6, I don’t see a problem with it.
Keep the pressure on and make sure you play your fast bowlers. The arrival of Lance Morris will be great.
Renegades batsman and former Test player Shaun Marsh believes Morris is the fastest bowler he has ever seen.
I hadn’t seen much of Lance Morris, but we watched the Scorchers vs Renegades game last night and even Shaun Marsh said he was the fastest he’d ever seen, said Julian.
Lee believes Morris’ batsman attacking ability will make him a point of difference heading into the Sydney Test.
He’s the fastest in the West, but he could be the fastest in Australia, Lee said.
Shaun Marsh is a very good judge. It has a nice action and nice carrying capacity.
What I like about Morris is that he is an attacking bowler.
I like bowlers who are aggressive. I like bowlers who aren’t afraid to bowl some short stuff and some brilliant yorkers too, so get him in.
I think you unleash the fast bowlers and Boland will be a nightmare on that wicket.
Lara is disappointed with South Africa’s batting performance and believes the time is right to keep the pressure on their fragile top six.
Their fast bowling should be respected, but their hitting is just really, really bad, Lara said.
They don’t seem to have any synergy in that batting setup.
They will really have to come out well against an Australian team firing on all cylinders.
