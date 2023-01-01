Tennis-Medvedev wants to learn from difficult moments and improve the game in 2023





ADELAIDE (Reuters) Daniil Medvedev said he needed a long time to recover from his loss to Rafa Nadal in last year’s Australian Open final, but the Russian vowed to use his experience to reach a higher level in 2023 as he getting ready for the first season Grand Slam. Medvedev led by two sets as Nadal staged an age-old comeback, taking a 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 win in a thrilling final at the Rod Laver Arena to deny his opponent his second big crown. I felt absolutely terrible, the thing about life and tennis is you have to get over it, learn from it, because you can’t change the past, Medvedev told reporters on Sunday, ahead of the Adelaide International 1 tournament. I’ve had some tough moments in my career, heavy losses. I know a lot of losses in a row and I’ve always managed to find my way back, so I’m sure I’ll find my way back to an even higher level than maybe I played last year. But yeah, the match wasn’t easy to replay for a while, but right now I’m looking forward to the Australian Open again and I want to do better than last year. That’s the goal. After losing to Nadal at Melbourne Park, Medvedev exited the French Open in the fourth round, while a suspension of Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine forced him to miss the grass court major. His title defense at the US Open ended after a fourth-round defeat to Australian Nick Kyrgios and the 26-year-old subsequently lost his number one ranking. Teenager Carlos Alcaraz finished 2022 as the top ranked player and Medvedev said the men’s field looked as strong as ever with the emergence of new faces in the top 10. I think it’s always difficult because new players are always coming. Some old players may be playing a bit worse, but they’ll be back. Carlos is now number one in the world and is playing fantastically, Medvedev said. Medvedev opens his season against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the Adelaide ATP 250 event with a possible semifinal duel with 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

