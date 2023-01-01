Top events to look forward to in January





The Hockey World Cup to the Australian Open are some of the top events taking place this month. The year 2022 was big for the sports universe. From World Cups in various sports to World Championships and on top of that the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The past year provided some top sporting moments to cherish. The year 2023 promises to be bigger and perhaps better in terms of events planned. Starting with the Tata Open Maharashtra to the Hockey World Cup and the Australian Open, 2023 has a number of top events scheduled as early as the first month itself. Here we look at the top events to look out for in Indian sports in the month of January. Tennis ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra will be held from January 2 to 7 in Pune. This is the only ATP tour event held in South Asia. The best players in the world will compete with Marin Cilic as number one seed in singles and Rajeev Ram and Salisbury in doubles. India has a large number of entrants with Sasikumar Mukund, Sumit Nagal and Manas Dhamne receiving wild cards in singles. Sasikumar is currently India’s number one seed in singles. Single people Sasikumar Mukund

Sumit Nagal

Manas Dhamne

Ramkumar Ramanathan Doubles Rohan Bopanna/Sand Scallop

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Varela

Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni

Divij Sharan/Purav Raja

Arjun Khade/Ramboli Australian Open The Australian Open takes place from January 15 to 29. India will not have singles representation (men and women) in the first grand slam of the 2023 season with the player ranking very high. There is good participation in the doubles. Rohan Bopanna/Mathew Ebden

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Varela

Sania Mirza/Danilina Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni have good qualifying chances and are currently second in the alternates list. Hockey Arguably the biggest event in Indian sports in January, the 15th edition of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29 in Odisha, India. 16 countries will participate in the prestigious event and India will host the World Cup for the second consecutive time. The teams are divided into four groups and each group consists of four countries. India is placed in group D along with Spain, England and Wales. Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela will host the matches. Indian sports live coveragee on khel now Badminton India will host the BWF 750 Indian Open from January 17 to 22 in New Delhi. India Open was a BWF 500 event in 2022 and this time it has been upgraded to 750. The best players in the world will compete with World No. 1 Victor Axelson from Denmark, the top seed in singles. HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will lead the men’s singles section with PV Sindhu in the women’s section. World No. 5 Chirag Shetty/Satwik Rankireddy along with Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun will be the top two seed in the men’s doubles, with Gayatri/Treesa Jolly the top seed in the women’s doubles section. In addition to the India Open, there are two more tournaments: BWF 1000 Malaysia Open (January 10-15) and BWF 500 Indonesia Masters (January 24-29). Table tennis The 2023 WTT Tour kicks off with two Contender events scheduled in Durban, South Africa and Doha, Qatar. WTT Contender Durban: January 10-15 Men’s Singles – Manav Thakkar and Snehit Suravajjula

Men’s Doubles – Manav Thakkar/Snehit Suravajjula

Mixed Doubles – Manav Thakkar/Archana Girish Kamath WTT Contender Doha: January 15-21 Men’s Singles – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men’s Singles Qualifiers – Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai

Women’s Singles – Manika Batra

Women’s singles qualifiers – Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade and Swastika Ghosh.

Men’s doubles qualifiers – Harmeet Desai/Manush Shah

Mixed Doubles – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra Screens Top Indian fencers, both men’s and women’s, will compete in the Saber Grand Prix to be held in Tunisia from 13 to 15 January. Men’s saber Karan Singh

Gisho Nidhi

Abhai Shinde Women’s Saber ** Remark: The list of all sporting events/athletes mentioned above is subject to change. Follow Khel Nowon for more updatesFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our communityTelegram.

