Table tennis at Ballina Indoor Sports Center – The Echo

Table tennis has arrived at the Ballina Indoor Sports Center (BISC) for the summer holidays.

During the school holidays, the community is invited to participate in a table tennis session on Tuesday mornings from 8:30am to 12:00pm and Thursday afternoons from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Casual play at the BISC costs $6 per person.

We are always looking for ways to engage the community in sport and attract them to the centre, said Roberta OBrien, Ballina Councils Coordinator of Community Services.

Table tennis is a game that the whole family can play and most people are familiar with it.

The four new table tennis tables now provide families with another fun activity to enjoy before a relaxed game at the BISC.

We are introducing table tennis initially over two days and will adjust the sessions depending on feedback and demand for the game. We hope to see people of all ages come for a hit.

Primary school-age children must be accompanied by an adult as a condition of entry, she said.

During the school holidays, the BISC is open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For more info see www.communityspaces.com.au or call 02 6681 0599.